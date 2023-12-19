Rihanna Jokes Son RZA Has Her Forehead, Says Kids Are 'Obsessed' with A$AP Rocky

Getty

Rihanna's son RZA got it from his mama!

While speaking with Access Hollywood on Monday, the singer -- shares RZA, 19 months, and son Riot, 4 months, with rapper A$AP Rocky -- opened up about what she "pictured" her family to look like.

"You don't have an idea," Rihanna, 35, said. "You just hope, 'I can have kids one day, and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.' And it's happening, and I can't believe it."

The Fenty founder jokingly added that there's no doubt she passed down at least one of her physical features to her 19-month-old son, joking that RZA has her forehead.

"The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA," she said. "Riot doesn't have it. I'm like, 'Wait, are you sure [this is my baby]?' ... You can't lose this thing!"

Meanwhile, Rihanna praised A$AP Rocky in his role as father, sharing that their boys are "obsessed" with their dad.

"I love him differently as a dad. This is major," she said of her partner. "It's a turn-on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad].' And my kids are obsessed with him. I'm just a background [actor], I'm an extra. Yep! It happens! ... It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it."