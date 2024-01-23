Josh Radnor Recalls the Wild Story About How He Met His Wife Involving Psychedelic Mushrooms

Getty

The 'How I Met Your Mother' alum -- who married Jordana Jacobs earlier this month -- also detailed how a gnarly blizzard forced him and his wife's wedding guests to spend the night at their venue.

Josh Radnor is sharing the unusual way he met his now-wife, Jordana Jacobs.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the How I Met Your Mother alum recalled how he met his wife at a three-day sound meditation retreat in upstate New York in February 2022, revealing that they felt a pull to each other while they were both high on psychedelic mushrooms.

According to Randor, 49, he and Jacobs, 36, were on opposite sides of the room, before the actor said an inner voice spoke to him. "That's her. That's your woman," he said the voice told him.

Jacobs, meanwhile, shared that she asked her heart what it had to "tell" her.

"You know that man over there across the room, Josh?" she said her heart replied. "You're drawn to him."

Jacobs, a clinical psychologist, said she later went over to Radnor, and admitted that she felt a connection to him during the "ceremony."

"I had this experience in ceremony of listening to my heart, and my heart is drawn to you," she told Radnor, who replied, "You came up for me in ceremony as well, but I'm not ready to talk about it."

While he was initially felt anxious about his feelings, he said he texted her only meetings after he left the retreat.

The two started getting to know each other, before they had their first date weeks later in Brooklyn.

"We had a really beautiful and intense and powerful first date where we went very deep," Jacobs said.

Radnor ultimately moved from Los Angeles to live with Jacobs in Brooklyn, and the two tied the knot on January 6 in Port Jervis, New York. And like their unconventional first meeting, the couple's wedding made for a crazy tale as well.

While speaking with The Times, Radnor detailed how a gnarly blizzard forced him and his wife's wedding guests to spend the night at their venue. Guests had to weather the snowstorm just to get to the venue, but were determined.

Radnor's How I Met Your Mother costar, Alyson Hannigan, joked, "We're like the post office."

Per the New York Times, following the snow-covered ceremony, the reception began while the blizzard worsened. 115 guests were set to stay at the venue that night, but the nearly 60 other guests planned to travel or drive home. However, due to the severe weather, everyone -- including the band, staff, and the NYT reporter and photographer -- was forced to stay the night at the venue.

"Once it was announced, 'No one is leaving here tonight,’ people went into a little bit of surrender mode," Radnor said, with the Times adding that the wedding band played "Oh! Darling" by The Beatles.