12 Celebrity Wedding Day Mishaps

Getty

From Emma Stone rocking a shiner on the day of her nuptials to Blake Lively's dress getting partially burnt, see what unexpectedly went down during these stars' wedding days.

Celebrities tend to have a big budget for the wedding of their dreams -- but that doesn't always guarantee everything will go according to plan. Things still can go awry on the big day, even for A-list stars who have a team of professionals by their side. While minor mishaps can still seem like a big deal in the moment, thankfully most of these stars were able to look back on it and laugh.

Read on to find out what happened at these celebrity weddings…

1. Emma Stone & Dave McCary

Just days before Emma Stone tied the knot with her husband, Dave McCary, she ended up with a black eye. The actress says she accidentally hit herself in the face with a refrigerator handle -- and it sounds like the resulting injury had to be covered up on her wedding day.

"The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off. And I got a black eye," Emma shared during an appearance on the Smartless podcast, jokingly adding, "I need a helmet and extensive therapy."

2. Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie

When Hilary Duff married her first husband, Mike Comrie, she almost walked down the aisle missing a tooth. The morning she was set to tie the knot, Hilary accidentally lost a tooth while eating a bagel.

"Tooth fell out in my hand. Thank god I didn't swallow it. Not good for a bride on a wedding day. Bit into a bagel, sitting on my bed with my mom and my sister and they were like, 'You're an idiot, you did not. Come on!'" Hilary shared on The Ellen Show.

She added, "My amazing wedding planner, Mindy Weiss, she is a genius. So Mindy’s sister’s husband's best friend is like a top dentist in Montecito and [she] called them up. I was like, 'Thank God for you!'"

Blake Lively's 2012 wedding to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, almost ended in flames. During the reception, singer Florence Welch was performing when some sparklers got a little too close to Blake's dress.

"Florence Welch was singing at the reception, and they brought out these sparklers, and I'm watching her sing," Blake later told Vogue. "I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front! And it was just so heartbreaking to me."

She continued, "And later, my dress was hanging up and Ryan said, 'Isn't that beautiful?’ I said, 'What?' And he pointed to the burn. My heart just stopped, because it was such a sensitive little subject. And he said, 'You'll always remember that moment with Florence singing and the sparklers. You have that forever, right there, preserved.' Now that’s my favorite part of the dress."

4. Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander had double the reason to celebrate at their wedding as Justin's team, the Houston Astros, had just won the 2017 World Series. The only issue was that the championship had gone on a little longer than expected and the couple ended up missing the first few days of their wedding celebrations.

"When we're planning this thing, we're talking like, 'You know, best case scenario we go to the World Series -- there's really literally only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans. It's not the World Series -- it's going to game seven of the World Series," Justin shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "Sure enough, [it happened]."

Kate added, "Everybody's in Italy, everyone's at the venue. We had an event that night and everyone's texting us like, 'Your wedding's so pretty, wish you were here.'"

For Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams' wedding, the couple chose to keep things rustic and had guests go camping the weekend of the big event. Then, ahead of their nuptials, Patrick drove guests to the wedding venue in a converted bus -- but it unfortunately ended up getting stuck in the mud on the way there.

"When the bus Patrick was driving and got stuck in the mud, everyone got out and helped push. It was like going to summer camp," a guest told People.

Kristin Cavallari had a medical emergency the day of her wedding to Jay Cutler. While playing with her dog Brando, the pup unexpectedly bit her and left her gushing blood from her eyelid. Looking back, she says her face immediately began to swell and she was worried she wouldn't be able to walk down the aisle.

"The morning of the wedding, I was at home with some family … I put my head down by Brando, and next thing I know, I'm sitting up in pain, realizing that the hand I'm holding to my face is covered in blood. Brando bit me right on the eye. Luckily, I closed my eye in time and he only got my eyelid. In shock, I went to a mirror. All I saw was a swollen eye and blood everywhere," she wrote in her book Balancing In Heels.

Thankfully, in the hours that followed, the swelling began to go down and her makeup artist was able to work her magic, gluing the cuts closed with eyelash glue and evening things out.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. had planned an outdoor wedding in Mexico but shortly before they were set to say "I do," the couple found out a hurricane was quickly approaching. They made the decision to move everything indoors and everything else with the ceremony went smoothly. While it all worked out for their wedding day, Mother Nature struck again the next day when the area was rocked by a 4.6-magnitude earthquake.

Chrissy Teigen's wedding ceremony mishap has now turned into a "cherished memory" to look back on. After the wedding was delayed for several hours due to flight cancellations for some of the guests, things finally kicked off and Chrissy walked down the aisle. Then, while saying her vows to husband John Legend, she accidentally dropped the ring she was about to give him and cursed into the microphone.

"John's uncle was the pastor, and he was officiating our wedding, and I dropped the ring," Chrissy shared with People. "I -- of course -- said, 'Oh, s---!' into the mic, and he was just a little taken aback by it. He was like, 'That's Chrissy.'"

9. Mark Ballas & BC Jean

Music was an important factor in Mark Ballas' wedding to BC Jean. While they carefully picked a song that would play while BC walked down the aisle, the DJ ended up playing the wrong version of the song.

"Something may not happen as planned, and you just gotta roll with it and enjoy the day. BC walked the aisle to what was meant to be a string quartet version of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen, but the DJ played the real version," Mark later told Entertainment Tonight.

10. Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail

A physical fight broke out in the middle of Emmy Rossum's wedding to Sam Esmail, but it isn't what you'd expect. The fight was actually between two young flower girls who were overtired during the long day.

"It was during their nap time, so one of the girls was quite cranky and not feeling it at all ... and the other girl was quite a diva about it -- she was really having her moment," Emmy shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

She continued, "And then when the nappy, cranky girl noticed that the diva girl was getting quite a lot of attention, she ran up the aisle and began throwing her petals very aggressively, like, at the other girl. Basically, like a women's wrestling fight broke out."

11. Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan

When it came time for Audrina Patridge to walk down the aisle during her wedding to Corey Bohan, she had a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction. Her veil ended up getting caught on a piece of wood, which pulled her head back and eventually removed her veil entirely.

"I was fighting back tears as we made our way closer to Corey, but as this was happening I could feel my train and veil catching on the wooden poles that lined the aisle, causing it to pull my head back," she shared on her old blog.

She continued, "I kept moving forward with a smile on my face until it came off!!! I continued walking until some very generous friends ran up behind me to secure it back on my head. LOL — sometimes you have to roll with the punches!"

12. Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec

Things went awry at Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec's 2016 wedding when the bride almost went up in flames. While walking down the aisle, Kym's dress accidentally passed over a candle and caught fire.

"[During the ceremony] we smelled something and we thought, 'Is someone having a barbecue?' Then we realized that Kym's dress was on fire!" Robert told People.