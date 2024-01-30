Astrologer Susan Miller Details Shocking Revelations in Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Birth Chart (Exclusive)

Getty

"I mean, there's so many deficiencies here that you want to cry about," the Astrology Zone founder told TooFab while examining Gypsy Rose's natal chart following her release from prison last month.

While Gypsy Rose Blanchard has expressed regret for her role in her mother's 2015 murder, astrologer Susan Miller says her birth chart shows that she had no other choice.

In an interview with TooFab, Miller -- who is the founder of AstrologyZone.com -- examined Gypsy Rose's natal chart following her release from prison last month.

The 32-year-old -- a victim of Munchausen by proxy -- served seven years out of her 10-year sentence for conspiring to kill her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, who allegedly made her believe she suffered from many illnesses as a child, leading to several unnecessary procedures.

While detailing her chart, Miller shared the shocking, yet heartbreaking revelations she found in Gypsy Rose's house of home, or fourth house.

Miller first noted that Gypsy Rose's birthday is July 27th, making her a Leo. "She has Saturn, the sorrow we feel in life -- I mean, we all feel it somewhere -- in the house of home," she told TooFab. "And it's conjunct, the moon. Moon is mother."

"Moon is the domestic situation, and the mother, and her interior feelings, the sadness," Miller continued.

"In her house of home, she has Uranus, the planet of unusual events, surprises, and sudden [events.] She has Neptune, the planet of the fog," she explained. (According to Astrology Zone, Neptune "makes us want to escape mundane, everyday reality and to enter a more ideal, heavenly state.")

The astrologer went on share that she believed Gypsy Rose's chart revealed she "didn't have any options" regarding her mother's murder.

"I mean, there's so many deficiencies here that you want to cry about. A little baby deserves the best start possible when they're born," Miller said. "And [she] didn't have it."

"She felt she had no options. And by her chart, she didn't have any options," she added. "I don't know how long this would've lasted if she didn't put an end to it. So I sympathize."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Since her release from jail a little over a month ago, Gypsy Rose has picked up an impressive 8.3 million Instagram followers, and nearly 10 million TikTok followers. Through her astrological chart, Miller said she sees Gypsy Rose using her fame for good, despite her past,

"She's very well-spoken. I think she's had some training. She has Jupiter in the house of joy. So it [will] have a happy ending," she told TooFab. "She's a Leo. The reporters are asking, 'Oh, you have all these followers.' 'Well, I'm surprised that I do, but it's nice.' She has the sun in the 10th house -- honors awards, achievement, fame -- and you come before the public. But I think she could do something for charity, especially Munchausen syndrome."

When TooFab noted that Gypsy Rose has previously expressed her goal to become an advocate for change for victims of Munchausen by proxy, Miller said, "I think she could be the poster girl for the need for change and for better diagnostic tools."

Aside from her house of home, Miller said Gypsy Rose ultimately has "a good chart," noting that 2024 is her "year for fame."

"She's born on a full moon, too. That's something else that gives fame, that promises fame," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On December 28, Gypsy Rose was released from prison after serving seven years behind bars for her role in her mom Dee Dee's 2015 murder.

During her promo tour for her Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, she has repeatedly stressed that she "regrets" her role in her mom's murder, which she plotted with her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn. Blanchard was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder but was released after serving just seven. Godejohn, meanwhile, was sentenced to life in prison.