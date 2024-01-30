Susan Miller: Just How Astrologically Compatible Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce? (Exclusive)

Getty

The Astrology Zone founder opens up to TooFab about the couple's astrological compatibility, and reveals whether or not wedding bells are in their future.

Was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance written in the stars?

According to astrologer Susan Miller, it seems so!

While speaking with TooFab, Miller -- who is the founder of AstrologyZone.com -- examined Swift and Kelce's natal charts, detailing the couple's astrological compatibility.

As any hardcore Swiftie knows, the 34-year-old singer is a Sagittarius, and her birthday is December 13 (of 1989, of course.) Kelce, meanwhile, is a Libra, and he was born on October 5, 1989.

"She's great with Travis. Fabulous," Miller began. "He's a Libra. Libras always wanna get married. That's always a driving force. And they make great husbands and wives. Every Libra I have ever talked to, when you say, 'Would you like to come over and dinner on Friday night?' They never say, 'Sure.' They say, 'Let me check with my partner first.' They're very differential. They're always including the other person. Never speaking for that person. So he would be good."

She's super feminine. And he's super macho. It's like a magnet.

Miller added that both Swift and Kelce were "born under very lucky stars," before noting that the former needs to be with someone "successful."

She went on to highlight the importance of Kelce's moon sign, which reflects your emotions and personality.

"His moon is in Sagittarius, and she's [a] Sagittarius," she said of the NFL star. "He understands her on a very deep level."

Getty

The astrologer said the couple both have Jupiter -- the planet of good fortune -- in Cancer, the family-oriented sign.

"They both have Jupiter in Cancer. So family's important," she told TooFab, noting that Swift has been spotted with Kelce's mother, Donna. "I think that's an important element."

This is just crazy how perfect they are. His Venus is in Scorpio. She has Scorpio rising. ... I don't know how they found each other! This is crazy!

Miller also emphasized two of the pair's Scorpio placements. Kelce's Venus -- the planet of love and affection -- is in Scorpio, while Swift's rising sign is also in Scorpio. (While your sun sign reflects your identity and true self, your rising sign -- also known as your ascendant sign -- represents "the characteristics you adopt at birth and express naturally.")

"This is just crazy how perfect they are. His Venus is in Scorpio. She has Scorpio rising. ... I don't know how they found each other! This is crazy!" Miller explained.

As for whether fans can expect Swift to get engaged anytime soon, the astrologer said, "This year, Sagittarius, after May 25th -- not yet -- from May 25th for 12 months into the middle of 2025, have the best marriage aspects of any sign."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We're all going to look forward to seeing her in a wedding dress," she added, before clarifying that she believes there's "a very strong possibility" Swift and Kelce will get engaged -- if not married -- between May 25th, 2024 through May 25th, 2025.

"It would be the best time in 12 years to do it because Jupiter is not coming back to [Swift's] marriage house for 12 years after that," Miller shared. "Now, of course, everybody gets other opportunities to get married. ... But this is Jupiter, the giver of gifts, the great good fortune, of happiness of growth. That's one of the best placements to have when you get married."

However, Miller said there's "one little problem": Swift is a Sagittarius, which she said is referred to as the "bachelor sign" in astrology.

But don't fret, Swifties, Miller suggested that it can still work out if a Sag's partner shares their love of traveling. And we all know Kelce does. How can we forget that he traveled to South America just to support her at her Eras Tour show in Argentina?

"It's the one sign that's terrified of getting married," Miller said of Swift's zodiac sign. "Of course, some Sags get married, but they certainly take their time, and they have to be sure that their partner likes to travel."

Ultimately, Miller said both Swift and Kelce "seem like people with good values."

"That's what I see in this chart. Solid values," she shared. "She's super feminine. And he's super macho. It's like a magnet."