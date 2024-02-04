Miley Cyrus Channels Tina Turner During Fierce Performance of Flowers at Grammys

Getty

After citing Tina Turner as one of her idols, she channeled her on stage -- and tweaked some of the lyrics to Flowers to celebrate her first Grammy win.

Miley Cyrus brought the audience to their feet during the Grammys on Sunday night with an energetic performance of her hit Flowers, this after winning her very first trophy in her career earlier in the ceremony.

She won early in the night for Best Pop Solo Performance, before proving why she took home the gold by performing said song later in the telecast. Before she began to sing, a pre-recorded package showed her saying she hoped to make her idols proud -- naming Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle, godmother Dolly Parton, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

She also pointed out that she's only performed the song live twice -- and couldn't wait to watch her performance back so she could tell herself, "You look good."

Miley Cyrus performing flowers for the first time ever… this is iconic #grammys pic.twitter.com/T2gDpIYK6g — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 5, 2024 @MileyNation13

And look good she did.

While on stage, she chastised the crowd for not singing along -- saying there was no way they didn't know the words -- before tweaking some of the lyrics as she performed. At one point, after singing, "I started to cry," she ad-libbed, "and remembered I just won my first Grammy!"

The audience was living for the performance, with Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and Oprah Winfrey all singing and dancing along at their tables.