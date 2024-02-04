How Paris Jackson Covered All 80 of Her Tattoos For The Grammys

Getty

Paris Jackson is known for her numerous --- and we mean NUMEROUS --- tattoos.

But at the 2024 Grammys red carpet tonight, her over 80 tattoos were missing from her body.

Jackson hit the carpet in a stunning black dress showing her arms and stomach but no ink. So the question is, how did she do this? That's a lot of laser and a lot of pain!

But it was actually makeup!

The 25-year-old -- who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson -- worked with Cover FX to completely hide all of her tattoos.

Jackson shared a time-lapse video Instagram of the process promoting the product that was used.

"#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered. #tattoomakeup #parisjacksoncoverfx #grammysmakeup"