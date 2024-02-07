Bachelor Joey Graziadei Mistakes Gypsy Rose Blanchard For Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Getty

The Bachelor Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei just made a rather shocking mistake.

The reality television star mistook a photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The mixup went down during a game of How Online Are you? with Betches, during which the reality TV star when he was shown a photo of Blanchard and asked to identify her.

Graziadei answered quite confidently, saying, "I do know who this person is. Is it Ruth ... Ginsburg? Jinsburg or something like that?"

While he did make a massive blunder by getting Blanchard's name incorrect, he did know the story behind why she's famous.

"I know that she had something happen where she went to jail," Graziadei added, "because of her mom."

Graziadei looking a little embarrassed when the production team corrected him -- adding, "Ruth Ginsburg, I don't know what I'm saying."

Blanchard was recently been released from prison in December 2023, after serving a seven-year sentence for her part in the death of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

She allegedly suffered years of abuse from her mom as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.