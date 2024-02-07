Demi Moore Reveals She Still Has Clay Pots From Classic Ghost Scene with Patrick Swayze

Getty

Pottery making is not for the faint of heart!

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside her Feud: Capote vs. The Swans co-stars Tuesday, Demi Moore looked back on her 1990 film, Ghost, and reflected on working alongside the late Patrick Swayze, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Gushing about working with the Dirty Dancing star -- and that famous pottery scene -- Moore said, "Well, the first thing that just popped into my head was meeting Patrick Swayze for the first time going, 'Oh, you know, trying to figure out his thing.'"

"And then he took his shirt off," The 61-year-old G.I. Jane star continued, "and I was like, 'Oh got it. Get on behind me.'"

Moore has more than just fond memories of the classic film, too. She actually still has some of the clay pots she worked on while making the movie.

"I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful," she shared. "They're like the saddest looking things."

Moore, who has remarked on the surprise success of the film over the years, told Howard Stern last year that she was sure Ghost was going to be a "flop."

"Reading it on paper with these three components, like I thought this is either going to be amazing or an absolute disaster," Moore admitted while appearing on the Howard Stern Show. "It's a comedy, a thriller, and a romance. Like how are they gonna pull that off?"