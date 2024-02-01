Demi Moore Says She 'Didn't Love' the Brat Pack Nickname: 'Diminished Us As Professionals'

ABC

Demi Moore has sat down with Good Morning America where she discussed an upcoming documentary she is a part of entitled Brats.

Andrew McCarthy's documentary will air on Hulu and captures the rise and evolution of the famous group of young actors who dominated Hollywood in the '80s and how they affected pop culture.

The group included Moore, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez and more.

But she wasn't a fan of the group being referred to as "brats" at the time.

"For me, I didn’t love it, being thought of as a brat because I thought it kind of diminished us as professionals," she said. "But I didn’t carry it."

"It's really interesting cause you know, the Brat Pack moniker that came about really didn't have anything to do with us as people, as professionals," she added. "It was just a clever headline."

The term was created by David Blum when he was a writer for New York Magazine in 1985. McCarthy also sits down with Blum in the doc.

The 61-year-old actress says that McCarthy wanted to explore the "impact" the term had on each of the actors because for McCarthy "it actually had a big impact".

"For Rob [Lowe], it kind of just slid off his back."

"The Brat Pack has cast a long shadow over my life and career," McCarthy said in a statement about the documentary.

McCarthy told PEOPLE in 2021, he initially struggled with the term, revealing it came about after Blum spent a night on the town with some of the group.