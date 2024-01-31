Demi Moore Shares Advice for Families Dealing With Dementia Amid Bruce Willis' Diagnosis

Getty



Demi Moore has a message for families dealing with dementia.

While appearing on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, alongside her fellow Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans castmates, Cohen addressed Moore's blended family and her close bond with ex-husband, Bruce Willis, amid his recent dementia diagnosis.

"What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who are maybe caring for them or in their lives?" Cohen asked with compassion.

"I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at," Moore shared.

She continued, "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present, and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not."

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in March of 2020, and as a byproduct struggled with aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

Moore has been spending a lot of time with Willis, his wife, Emma Heming, as well as their two children -- Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, as she and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, rally around the actor during what's proven to be a particularly difficult time.

Moore's long been a proponent of their blended family, celebrating birthdays and special occasions together, as well as quarantining as a pod during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 61-year-old actress most recently shared photos from Willis' 68th birthday celebration in March with the caption, "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family."

She also thanked her fans and followers for their love and support amid Willi's health struggles, adding, "Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

