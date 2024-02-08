Katie Maloney 'Accidentally' Went On Date With Crispin Glover

Getty

The "Vanderpump Rules" star insists the "Back to the Future" actor is not a "strange dude".

Katie Maloney has revealed she "accidentally" went on a date with actor Crispin Glover.

It all went down when Maloney was working at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2005 in the gifting suites, which meant she was coming across some of the biggest celebrities at the event.

The 37-year-old revealed that Glover --- who is known for his portrayal of George McFly in Back to the Future --- came in one day and asked if she had any plans for later that evening... To see his own movie.

"He came in, he had a film at the festival that year, and he was really nice," Maloney recalled during the Wednesday, February 7, episode of her Disrespectfully podcast in the episode entitled 'Do It For The Plot', "Then he's like, 'Well do you have plans later? Do you want to come see the screening of my movie?'"

Whilst Maloney didn't share what the film was, she did admit that it wasn't her bag.

"It was the weirdest movie I've ever seen," she says.

It of course doesn't take long to do a quick Google to figure out what film of Glover's premiered at Sundance in 2005 and it was What Is It?

She clarified that she wasn't aware it was a date initially and just assumed it was an open invite to the premiere.

"I thought he was just going to put me on a list, and I was going to go show up, watch the movie, bounce. Maybe I would see him, I don’t know. Oh no, I was there to go watch the movie with him," Maloney continued.

"I'm sitting next to him watching this movie that I am like 'what the f--k is happening.' I can't react that way; I have to try to follow along. Try to understand what this movie’s about."

The date didn't end there though. The pair ended up going to another location together and had tea. The Vanderpump Rules star says the actor is "really nice and kind".

"[He] was asking questions about my life, my family. I grew up in Park City, [Utah], so we were talking about that," Maloney recalled. "Had just a very normal conversation. I was like, so this was like a date, basically."

Maloney and the 59-year-old actor obviously did not move any further past the date but the reality star insists he is not a "strange dude".