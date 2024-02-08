Morgan Wade Speaks Out On Kyle Richards Feud Speculation

Getty

Rumors of a feud between the pair started when the Wilder Days singer deleted all of her content from Instagram, including pictures of the RHOBH star

Morgan Wade wants you to know there's no beef between her and Kyle Richards.

The pair attended the Country Music Hall of Fame together and made sure they let their followers know they're still BFFs.

Wade took to Instagram to share a shot of the dynamic duo at the event and captioned it:

"P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18."

Then The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reshared the image and poked fun at outlets for running the stories about their rumored feud.

"It was a slow news week apparently," she wrote along with a shrug emoji.

Speculation of a feud between the pair started when the Wilder Days singer deleted all of her content from Instagram, which is a common PR move from artists when they are about to drop something new.

The recent Instagram post comes just a couple days after Richards gave Page Six an update on their friendship.

"We're all good," the 55-year-old reality star said. "She's got new [music] coming out. It's very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything."

Richards has been speaking out about the feud rumors for awhile, but Wade hasn't been nearly as vocal, hence fans jumping to speculate when Wade made a large move online.

The rumors started rolling in after Richards went public with her marital troubles with Mauricio Umansky.

Now, with the couple still separated, everyone has been trying to make sense of her closeness with Wade. Just last week, Richards tried to set the record straight on the media "narrative" and what's really going on.

Speaking on Jeff Lewis Live, Richards said that photographers have been pushing this focus on her and Wade, even when there are other people around.

"She has a group of friends that I lean on," Richards told Lewis of the country singer. "In the media, they only show Morgan. But she's part of a group of friends."

Richards revealed that there are four people she considers her "first text messages of the day" friends, including Wade.

"My first text messages of the day are four different people but, you know, if I'm walking down the street, having lunch with them, they're usually cut out of a photo."

Except for Wade, who Richards says the media is keeping in shots.