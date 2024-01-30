Kyle Richards' Deletion from Morgan Wade's Instagram Leads to More Fan Speculation

Getty

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans noticed on Tuesday that Morgan Wade has deleted all photos of close friend Kyle Richards from her Instagram page ... although it didn't stop there.

Fans now have something new to speculate about on social media, though it may well be much ado about nothing. On Tuesday, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans noticed that Morgan Wade had scrubbed her Instagram page of Kyle Richards.

As it turns out, though, she didn't stop there, deleting all but two posts promoting her music from the page. So is there something to the removal of Kyle from her online social presence, or is it just a country artist putting focus on their career?

It's also possible that Wade hasn't been thrilled with all the media focus on her and Kyle's relationship, anyway. Kyle has been speaking out about it for awhile, but Morgan hasn't been nearly as vocal. of course, she's not a Real Housewife.

Medias professional and social have been having a field day with wild and largely baseless speculation about the friends' relationship ever since Kyle went public with her marital troubles with Mauricio Umansky.

Now, with the couple possibly moving toward divorce -- though neither has said that -- everyone has been trying to make sense of her closeness with Morgan. Just last week, Kyle tried to set the record straight on the media "narrative" and what's really going on.

Speaking on Jeff Lewis Live, Kyle said that photographers have been pushing this focus on her and Morgan, even when there are other people around. "She has a group of friends that I lean on," Kyle told Jeff of the country singer. "In the media, they only show Morgan. But she's part of a group of friends."

She said that there are four people she considers her "first text messages of the day" friends, including Morgan. "My first text messages of the day are four different people but, you know, if I'm walking down the street, having lunch with them, they're usually cut out of a photo."

Not so Morgan, who Kyle says the media is keeping in shots. "Usually they cut my friends out unless it's Morgan," she said of media photographers.

Kyle promised that she'll have a lot more to say about Morgan and Mauricio and her whole situation when they start rolling cameras on the RHOBH Season 13 reunion. She told TMZ earlier last week she was ready to answer any questions about all of it -- and there are sure to be plenty.

As for Morgan, she appears to be focusing on her upcoming tour with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett this summer, as well as some solo appearances ahead of that. The two remaining posts are focused on that.

And for those trying to read too much into the scrubbing of her page, it's worth noting that Kyle's "👏👏👏" comment remains on the Morissette tour post. Morgan certainly wouldn't be the first celebrity to scrub their page to refocus their fan base on their next project.

This is her MorganWadeMusic page, after all, so it's about promoting her career.

Also, there are still pictures of Morgan with Kyle on the singer's Facebook page where there appears to have been no scrubbing at all, and there are still a few pics of the pair on Kyle's Instagram ... though we did have to go back half a year to find them.

Uh-oh, should we go down the rabbit hole, too?

For now, fans can watch Kyle and Morgan's friendship with new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills every Wednesday at 8pm ET on Bravo.

