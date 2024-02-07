Kyle Richards Emotional Over Marriage 'Trouble' with Mauricio, Worries They'll 'Never Survive This'

Bravo/Instagram

Richards is brought to tears on RHOBH, saying she doesn't feel like their family is a priority for Mauricio -- before saying, "If there's no effort made or put into us, we're not gonna end up together."

While things ended on a high note during the ladies' group trip to Barcelona, Kyle Richards was met with a harsh reality when she returned home.

On Wednesday's all-new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle sat down with cast mate, Dorit Kemsley, and revealed that her marriage to Mauricio Umansky was in the worst place it's ever been, telling her friend she's worried the longtime couple won't be able to "survive" this rough patch.

"We never fight. We don't get in fights," Kyle told Dorit. "I mean, if we do get in an argument and fight, it's me. But, the bad side of that, is you're not communicating."

She continued, "So, often, it's like, something will bother one of us and we just rather be peaceful and not deal."

While the pair have been going to therapy, Kyle said she was worried Mau is too willing to sweep things under the rug to keep the peace rather than work through their issues.

"I am more the one that will say this upsets me, and I have that fiery side, and he just wants it to be peaceful all the time – and that's not always a good thing, and then add in the traveling and our work schedules," she continued.

"Traveling took such a toll on us, Kyle. It took such a toll," Dorit chimed in, referencing her own marriage to husband, PK.

"Because it's not just that they're away -- when people say that, you're like, 'Oh, it's because they're away.' With that comes a lot of different things," Kyle explained. "Things that they're not here for. Things that they're missing out on. Why did you accept going away that long? Why does this meeting take so long? Why did you get home so late from the meeting?"

It's not something she can just get over either, with Kyle adding that things have gotten to the point that the pair need real and serious help to save their marriage.

"I almost feel like he thinks, 'Give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and she'll be fine,' but I'm telling him it's a lot more than that. We need help," she adds in a confessional.

Aside from their busy travel schedules, Kyle said work is getting in the way as well, with filming RHOBH consuming the bulk of her time, and Mauricio juggling Dancing With the Stars and The Agency.

Comparing the real estate firm to his "child," Kyle, who shares four daughters with the entrepreneur, said that The Agency has been his only focus.

"Whatever was going wrong, he would do everything he could, all his energy to fix that [the agency]," Kyle shared. "So if we're having an issue, why can't you give that energy that you give to the company?"

Reflecting on the state of their marriage is enough to bring the actress and longtime reality star to tears, with Kyle noting in a confessional that she feels the support she's given her husband from day one isn't being reciprocated -- in fact, the Halloween alum said she doesn't feel she or their marriage are a priority for the real estate head.

"I've supported him through everything. Since day one. When he had nothing," Kyle said, get choked up while speaking to the cameras. "And when I told him that we are in trouble and I need you to work through this with me, I needed to feel like that I was a priority and that we were a priority."

With little direction of where to go from here, Kyle said the marriage will end if something doesn't change.

"If there's no effort made or put into us, we're not gonna end up together," Kyle added. "We'll never survive this."

The emotional update on the state of Kyle and Mauricio's marriage comes months after the pair revealed that they separated in July, after 27 years of marriage. They addressed their separation in a joint Instagram statement at the time, telling followers that the decision had come after "a rough year" together.

The rift between the pair has been evidenced on elsewhere on season 13, with Mauricio noticeably absent while Kyle honored her late friend, Lorene Shea, on the first anniversary of her death, and Kyle rumored to be getting cozy with musician, Morgan Wade.

Kyle also expressed her worries about the things back home while in Barcelona, telling the cameras during Wednesday's episode that she's more "sensitive" than ever these days.

"I feel like because we have been going through this hard time, I'm more sensitive to how Mau is feeling, to how my kids are feeling," Kyle says. "And the fact that I'm not there and the girls are out -- I worry. It's different for me now."