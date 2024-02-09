Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval 'Wont Get S--t' from Her After He Says She Doesn't Pay Any Bills

Getty

Ariana Madix is sharing her side of the story when it comes to the bills her ex Tom Sandoval is accusing her of not paying.

On Vanderpump Rules Sandoval told Tom Schwartz that, "Ariana hadn't paid any of the bills for like eight months." Adding that because of this, Sandoval had to go on tour with his band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras to make money due to his account being overdrawn.

After the show, Madix seemingly confirmed his story -- adding that it has been a sore point for "years -- while revealing why the bills have gone unpaid from her end.

"I have asked repeatedly, for years at this point, for an itemized breakdown of said bills that he's talking about," she said on the after show.

"Because we would always put money into a joint account and then have that account be the one that was hooked up to all of these different things. Bills just come out of it automatically, and then, 'Oh, the balance is getting low.' We both go put the same amount of money in that account," she claimed.

Madix explained the pair's previous financial arrangement, from when they were a couple, by saying things took a turn when they refinanced their home as he got Schwarz & Sandy's off the ground.

"We refinanced in 2021 and at that point, things changed. The account that the mortgage started coming out of was no longer the joint account, it was his account. That was at the same time he got this HELOC loan, that I co-signed," she shared.

Madix claimed she's stopped writing Sandoval checks for random bills because she doesn't believe anything he says about what he is owed.

"So basically, I had asked for this itemized breakdown for so long and it would be like, 'Oh, you know, you owe X amount of money,' and I'm like, 'How did you figure this out?'" Madix continued.

"S--t's different now. When we were together, maybe I would have trusted that s--t to be accurate, but once all this s--t went down, it's like I don’t trust a f--king word you say," she said. "So if you are going to tell me that I owe you a certain amount of money, you better be able to show your work."

Madix also claimed she discovered the "amount of money" she was giving Sandoval every month for the mortgage was an "overpayment."

"So, until I get that breakdown, which I've asked now three different assistants for, you ain't getting s--t from me, 'cause you can't show me what actually this is," she concluded. "And I don't believe a word you say. You've proven yourself to be untrustworthy."