Ariana Madix Suspects Billie Lee Is Living In Her and Tom Sandoval's House

Bravo / Getty

"I think Billie Lee literally lives in my house right now," the 38-year-old reality star says.

Season 11 has been plated and is being served hot to fans around the world!

The first episode didn't have too much drama, but we know it's only brewing.

On the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Ariana Madix suspects someone else lives in the home she co-owns with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Lee has previously been spotted at Madix and Sandoval's house and season 10 of Vanderpump Rules covered some old rumors that the pair were having an affair.

Madix's suspicions arise after she threatened to call 911 on Sandoval if he decided to have a birthday party at their house.

While speaking to Sandoval's assistant, Ann, asks on behalf of Sandoval if he can have his birthday party and offered to get her a "very nice hotel room" for the night. Madix appears offended by the entire situation.

"That's not happening. I think that's very disrespectful and inappropriate," she says. "If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else. If there are people here making noise, I will call the cops."

In a confessional, Madix says she's "spiraling" thinking about what Tom's parties were like when they were still together.

"There would be loud music playing, mess, disgusting everywhere and it would be like 3, 4, 5, sometimes 6 in the morning," she says. "Now that we're not together, I'm not putting up with that s--t."

She's also seen telling Ann that she plans to "just keep existing like I normally do in my own house," after being told one of Tom's friends was on his way over.

Summing up the situation for everyone, Ann is seen muttering under her breath, "This is so weird."

We agree with Ann. Someone give her a raise.