Porsha Williams Guobadia Returns to Real Housewives of Atlanta

Porsha left the show back in 2021 -- and returns following the exit of Kandi Burruss.

Roll out the red carpet for Porsha Williams because she is coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Her return was announced on Tuesday afternoon, along with the news she landed an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," said Williams Guobadia in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being back on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,' and showing the world my new world!"

Williams has been a fan-favorite for years, having spent nine seasons as a cast member (from season five to thirteen) before voluntarily exiting in 2021. At the time of her exit, Andy Cohen referred to it as "more of a PAUSE than a goodbye."

Since Guobadia left the franchise she married her now-husband Simon Guobadia --- who she met on the show. Fans of the couple were treated to a sneak peek into their relationship on their own spinoff Porsha's Family Matters, which premiered in November 2021.

The announcement comes after fellow long time cast member of RHOA Kandi Burruss announced her departure from the franchise, at least temporarily.

"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," the reality star revealed on the 2024 Grammys red carpet. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."

However, the star did leave the possibility for her to return open.