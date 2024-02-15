BarkBox HR Rep Claims She Has to Take Her Own Seminar After Googling What 'Sixty-Nining' is on Work Computer

BarkShop

But is it all just another outrageous marketing campaign?

BarkBox shared an interesting advertisement in honor of Valentine's Day.

On Saturday Bark sent an email to subscribers encouraging them to "69 with a friend," with the incentive that if they refer a friend to BARK, each party would receive a $69 BarkShop credit.

But, some were apparently offended by the use of "69" in the offer, and the messaging that went along with the tongue-in-cheek ad, which saw a pair of pups licking each others faces.

Days later, Bark apologized for the promotion, sending out an email from their apparent HR head, Sharon Milberg-Jones, who personally addressed the situation -- all of which seems to be yet another planned piece of clever marketing.

"We have since learned the email, particularly the $69, offended some, and for that, we apologize," Milberg-Jones wrote after referencing Saturday's original email blast.

"In order to remedy this, we are rounding up from $69 to a completely inoffensive $70 of BarkShop credit, and making this available to prospective customers like you. Of course, if you prefer $69, we will not stop you — or judge you!," she continued. "No matter the amount, you deserve to spoil your dog with our shop's best-selling toys, gifts, home essentials, and more."

While labeling this a judgement-free zone, Milberg-Jones was also sure to offer a (mock?) explanation of exactly how the ad came to be -- claiming she was blissfully unaware of the connotation behind the number 69 before googling it herself -- ON HER WORK COMPUTER.

Unfortunately, I used my work laptop and now have to take HR seminars (that I designed) because I inadvertently violated BARK's HR policy (that I created). Not to mention I am now getting served all SORTS of ads and BARK has an open office plan.

"To clarify, $69 was a random number that our strategy team landed on. However, after seeing the distress the email caused, I Googled '69' and immediately realized this number has other meanings. As an aside, if you search '69' online, I suggest you do so in an 'incognito window,'" Milberg-Jones hilariously said before claiming she now will have to take the company's HR seminars -- which she designed -- after viewing NSFW content on her company computer. "Unfortunately, I used my work laptop and now have to take HR seminars (that I designed) because I inadvertently violated BARK's HR policy (that I created). Not to mention I am now getting served all SORTS of ads and BARK has an open office plan."

"Once again, our apologies for any misunderstanding. Our aim is to satisfy our customers and celebrate whatever they may (or may not) be into," she added, concluding the apology email.

This apology is not too far off from what Bark has done in the past when sharing controversial ads and products. After introducing a "Holidaze Toy Bundle," which featured marijuana-themed dog toys, Milberg-Jones issued a similar apology email, and again after the company debuted their line of "Leather Daddy" BDSM-themed dog toys.

But, the controversial ads and products have kept on coming -- and so have Milberg-Jones' "apology" emails to subscribers.