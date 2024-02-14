Author Kicked Off Flight After Excessive Bathroom Use

X/Getty

"If you're sick before a flight, hold it in…" author, Joanna Chiu, advised following the incident.

Tooted and booted!

A ticked off traveler is coming for Canadian airline, West Jet, after she was kicked off one of their flights for excessive bathroom use before takeoff.

Author Joanna Chiu took to X (née Twitter) Friday where she detailed the incident -- but she didn't exactly get the response she was expecting, with many saying the airline's flight attendants were correct to eject her.

"Just got kicked off a @WestJet flight from Mexico because I had an upset stomach and was going to the washroom too much before takeoff," the writer wrote. "No promise of a hotel or rebooked flight. I had meds and was on the mend."

Chiu was flying back to her home town of Vancouver, Canada following a trip in Mexico, but didn't say from which part of the Latin American country she was departing.

After being told to leave the plane, Chiu claimed she was rushed off and nearly left her money on board the aircraft, adding that a "WestJet supervisor refused to pay for my taxi to a hotel 20 min away."

After the encounter with the allegedly aggressive supervisor, the author says she "burst into tears" before getting in touch with another airline representative.

"She was much nicer but refused to give me a booking reference for my rebooked flight. She told me to just come back to the airport tomorrow and ask at the counter," Chiu explained in the lengthy X thread.

"WestJet DM'd me my booking reference number after I had asked for it repeatedly at the airport," she continued. "I ended up getting in the taxi because I was legitimately worried about getting arrested."

Chiu shared a follow-up on X Sunday, in which she told her followers that she finally made it back to Vancouver, and advised travelers to "check whether your destination is known for stomach bugs."

"If you go to the washroom before a flight, and the flight attendant asks if you are sick, say you just have a small bladder," she added.

Chiu was again met with a mixed response, with some saying that the airplane bathroom is there for exactly this reason, while others chastised her for boarding the plane despite knowing she was under the weather.

"You are wrong for this. Many stomach bugs are extremely contagious, an entire flight could be taken down by one selfish person," one user wrote, with a former flight attendant adding, "As a former flight attendant, they made the right call. I can't vouch for how they communicated to/with you, but the decision wasn't wrong."

Some on the more understanding side shared their sympathies for Chiu, with one user tweeting, "That's awful! Really adding insult to injury. Hope you feel better soon."