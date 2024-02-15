Jason Kelce Wears Tinder Shirt on Valentine's Day Date with Wife Kylie

Getty

The couple -- who share daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett -- first met on Tinder and tied the knot in 2018.

Jason Kelce took his wife, Kylie, for a walk down memory lane on Valentine's Day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kylie shared a photo of Jason as they enjoyed their V-Day date night at K’FAR restaurant in Philadelphia. In the shot, the NFL star rocked a white longsleeved t-shirt that featured a Tinder logo in the corner, with Jason's outfit choice being a sweet reference to how he first met his wife!

"Are you kidding me with this?🥰" Kylie, 31, wrote over a photo of Jason, 36, smiling as he sat across from her at the table.

Next to the Tinder logo, the mom of three added, "Never forget where you came from ...."

In Jason's 2023 Prime documentary, Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, and Kylie opened up about how they first met.

"Jason won't let me lie about this. We met on Tinder," said Kylie, who admitted she didn't know Jason was an NFL player at first as "none of his pictures showed Eagles football."

The couple hilariously recalled their first date on an episode of Jason and his brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast last year, with Kylie revealing that her future husband "fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk."

While he admitted that he was "inebriated," Jason said he was "sober enough" to know that she "was the most beautiful woman" he'd ever seen.

"It was love at first sight let me tell you," he continued, to which Kylie jokingly rolled her eyes. "It was like fireworks exploded at the door."