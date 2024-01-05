Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram, Including Tom Holland

Getty

The actress didn't reveal why she decided to clean out her following list, however, her decision comes as she's preparing for two upcoming film releases: 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Challengers,' which will be released in March and April, respectively.

Zendaya kicked off the new year with some social media cleansing.

It appears that the actress -- who has 184 million followers on Instagram -- has unfollowed everyone on the social media platform, and currently follows not a single account.

Among those she shockingly unfollowed were her boyfriend, Tom Holland, her famous costars and pals such as her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet, and her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Zendaya didn't reveal why she decided to clean out her following list.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old's most recent Instagram grid post was the new poster from her upcoming film, Challengers, which hits theaters on April 26. (The Luca Guadagnino film was previously set to be released in September 2023, but was pushed amid the Hollywood strike over the summer.)

"Challengers April 26th," she captioned her post, which she shared on Monday. "Wishing you all the most beautiful new year✨."

Challengers will mark Zendaya's second big film this year. In March, fans will see her reprise her role as Chani in the highly-anticipated Dune sequel, Dune: Part Two, in which she stars opposite Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and more.

Zendaya has shared her thoughts about social media use in the past.

While speaking with PEOPLE in 2021, the Euphoria star revealed that she takes breaks from social media for her mental health.

"Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much," she said at the time. "[My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media."

"Take the time that you need," she added, "and don't compare yourself to anyone else."

Meanwhile, both Zendaya and Holland have previously spoken out about their decision to keep certain aspects of their personal lives private, including their relationship. While the pair are slightly more open about their relationship than in the past, Holland, 27, stressed last year that their privacy is important to them.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a June 2023 interview. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

However, the couple both took to social media last year to post in honor of each other's birthdays. Zendaya posted a sweet tribute to Holland in June, while Holland shared adorable pots to Zendaya for her special day in September.

Zendaya and Holland, 27, first sparked romance rumors in 2017, but it's never been confirmed when the two actually started dating. The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.