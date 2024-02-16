Lifestyle Blogger Laura Merritt Walker's Three-Year-Old Son Dies In 'Tragic Accident'

Instagram

"We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week," the caption on the joint post begins.

Influencer Laura Merritt Walker is mourning a tragic loss in their family.

The lifestyle blogger --- who is one half of Merritt & Style --- and her husband David Walker took to Instagram to tell their followers about the heartbreaking death of their youngest son.

The couple shared a photo of them with their three-year-old son Callahan from a family photoshoot, followed by a photo of them holding Callahan's hand in a hospital bed.

The last slide in the carousel was a beautiful video of Callahan reading a book in bed, looking happy, healthy and smiling from ear to ear.

"He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family. Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents, we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy."

They concluded, "We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus. We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time."

The pair did not share details as to what the incident was that led to Callahan's death.

Followers, influencers and other celebrities have shared their condolences with the family.

Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates commented, writing, "I am beyond sorry, there are absolutely no words. I’m praying the Lord gives you peace and comfort beyond all understanding."