2024 People's Choice Awards: Every Viral Moment of the Night

Adam Sandler proves he's the People's 'Sexiest' Icon as Barble battles Oppenheimer, Lenny Kravitz rocks the stage with his greatest hits and more epic moments!

Sunday night was the night for the people as the People's Choice Awards brought celebrities from all facets of entertainment. If the people love it, it belongs at the PCAs.

Simu Liu, the people's Shang-Chi, kicked off the show with a funny bit reminiscent of The Bear and Gordan Ramsay as he demanded his assistances call him "Host" and tried to finalize the details before the show.

Jennifer Aniston was on hand to celebrate her friend Adam Sandler with the People's Icon Awards. A few moments later, it was time to honor the incredible career of Lenny Kravitz with the Music Icon Award, which also included a live career retrospective from Kravitz himself.

The night featured music performance by Lainey Wilson and Kylie Minogue. Other presenters included the triumphant return of Jeremy Renner, Anyone But You co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, Kane Brown, Jon Hamm and more.

Check out the night's most viral moments below.

Simu Safe and So-So as 'Host'

Simu Liu will be called "Host" and he will be respected. We got a peek inside the preparation for Simu Liu's monologue at the top of the show with an amusing parody of The Bear (and Gordon Ramsy) as Liu tormented the staff and finalized his plans.

Unfortunately, the monologue itself was incredibly tame. We'll give you an example. Here's his "Barbenheimer" joke. "Oppenheimer showed us that a three-hour drama about the moral complexities of creating the atom bomb could be a massive financial success ... as long as it came out on the same day as Barbie."

He did get in a very subtle jab (probably) at Jo Koy's disastrous Golden Globes hosting stint by saying, "An Asian host of a major awards show -- what could possibly go wrong?" We're pretty sure the room didn't get that one.

He teased Barbie again by noting "Who could forget that one little movie about a blonde American icon that had the entire country dressing up, dancing the night away and making huge waves at the box office?" Of course, it was all a misdirect as he was referring to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert movie.

He kept things pretty tame throughout the night with innocuous bits like talking taxes with Ice Spice. He was affable and charming enough and did his job of keeping the proceedings moving forward, but it's not going to go down as particularly memorable or iconic -- luckily, Adam Sandler was still to come.

No Standing O for Jeremy Renner

Despite a warm and boisterous welcome for Marvel star Jeremy Renner at the top of the show by fellow MCU superhero, and host, Simu Liu, there was not a euphoric and enthusiastic response from the crowd.

Even the producers seemed to expect a standing ovation from the crowd as they came in over Renner's shoulder to show us ... Tom Hiddleston on his feet. At least there was love for Hawkeye's return from Loki and Shang-Chi.

Renner definitely seemed to notice him, smiling and pointing out to his colleague and friend after more than a decade in the shared superhero universe -- even if they were often on opposite sides.

Luckily for Renner, there were also regular fans in attendance, huddled around the stage, and they showed enough enthusiasm for everyone else in the room. "Gotta say, it feels good to be back, "Renner told them. "This year's been a heckuva journey and I'm happy to be here with you, the fans. You guys are the best."

Tom Hiddleston giving Jeremy Renner a standing ovation then walking up to hug him after Jeremy handed Billie her award and was exiting the stage, mah hearttttt #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/vI3Ra8plBf — Trish (@TrishaEvenstar) February 19, 2024 @TrishaEvenstar

Not giving Jeremy Renner a standing ovation after almost losing his life from being a real life super hero is a choice #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/0bA5xC1ejT — Miss Frizzle (@OhHaiBae) February 19, 2024 @OhHaiBae

All of you you didn't even stand for Jeremy Renner after he almost lost his life except for Tom Hiddleston You dont even deserve to be there #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/t4OwcmWr1h — Tyler Disney (@tylerdisney12) February 19, 2024 @tylerdisney12

The way Tom Hiddleston stood for Jeremy Renner had my marvel heart🥹🥹🥹 #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/DJVpN8cPm9 — j🩵 (@earlydaysinnit) February 19, 2024 @earlydaysinnit

First Acting Job, First Acting Award

After winning seemingly every possible award for her music since she was a young teenager, Billie Eilish stretched herself creatively and artistically with her first-ever acting gig on Swarm. Stunned by the win and the enthusiastic response, Eilish tried in vain to tell the crowd to shut up.

"That was so insane to see all of those names and then mine and now I'm here," she said after they'd calmed down. She then heaped praised on the show's co-creator Donald Glover (with Janine Nabers), "for being my lifelong inspiration and making me the artist I am today."

Finally, she gave her love and accolades to the star of the series, whom she said "deserves this more than I do," dedicating the award to Dominique Fishback.

"She put her whole cooch into that show and she really, like, carried the hell out of it," Eilish said to big laughs from the crowd. "She taught me everything I know. That whole experience I owe to her."

'Nervous' Adam Sandler, People's Sexiest Icon

If it wasn't going to be Drew Barrymore who introduced him as a frequent film collaborator, you can't go wrong with Jennifer Aniston, who was clearly moved and honored for the opportunity to honor her friend. Of course, things almost immediately went awry.

Just saying his name at the top of the show had Sandler starting to get out of his seat. "Oh sit down, Adam. I'm not done. I was announcing you," she told him, turning to the crowd and adding, "Eager to get up here."

He apologized immediately after getting a proper and heartfelt introduction, as well as a montage of his career highlights so far, telling Aniston that he got nervous. She admitted to being nervous, as well.

But then, Sandler turned it on, hilariously, delivering a brilliantly demented acceptance speech by first telling the audience that he'd misheard his agent and thought he'd just been announced as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. So he gave that speech!

"I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our whole country the horniest this year," he said, "and was by far the most talked about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy and role-playing slappy time."

He even got himself giggling a bit when the material got a little raunchy, saying, "For decades Adam Sandler has been waiting on the sexy bench with his legs wide open, radiating sensuality, finger-licking desirability and a slight hint of man bulge, tastefully displayed for his, hers or theys pleasure."

He even detailed his signature sexual move, which he referred to as "the sorry-about-that-get you-next-time style." It was a memorable and hilarious moment that truly proved he's an icon.

Lenny Kravitz Rocks Out

Before he came up to accept his Music Icon Award and speak about how he stayed true to his path even as those in the industry said his music wasn't Black or white enough, Lenny Kravitz took the crowd through his entire career with an incredible showstopping performance.

it was an all-out rock show of some of his most iconic hits as everyone rocked out. Then, when he took the stage to accept his award, he was poignant and passionate -- and somehow still looks as if he hasn't aged a day.

"An icon, to me, is someone who inspires and teaches others to believe in themselves, and their direction, whatever that direction is," he said in his speech. "It's never been about how many records I sell, or how many awards I win. It's not about trying to write hits, or being calculated or formulaic."

"It's about enjoying and being grateful for the journey, and using the gifts that God gave you, and that journey goes how it goes," he continued. "And it will continue, because I'm just doing me."