Marcus Jordan Says Dad Michael Jordan Hasn't Met 'Any' of His Girlfriends, Including Larsa Pippen

"I feel like my dad is gonna be OK with whoever it is I end up with. My mom is the one that I want to make sure likes the person that I'm dating, and she f--king loves Larsa," Marcus tells viewers on Wednesday's all-new episode of 'The Real Housewives of Miami.'

Marcus Jordan treads lightly when it comes to introducing women to his famous father, Michael Jordan.

Calling it "embarrassing," Larsa says she doesn't feel comfortable talking to her castmates about the basketball legend or the things he's said about their romance, and instead insists Marcus lead the way.

While Marcus isn't so sure they'll ever get clarity from his father about what he meant by his tongue-in-cheek response to his relationship with Larsa, he does understand why his lady love would be bothered by it.

"One hundred percent, I understand why Larsa would be upset," Marcus, 33, says in a confessional.

"I was like, 'What the hell?'" Larsa, 49, chimes. "I think Larsa was a little mortified," Marcus adds.

The couple also addressed the former Chicago Bulls star's comments on their podcast, Separation Anxiety, where Larsa revealed she was nervous -- Marcus on the other hand, not so much.

"I do feel like when the headline dropped, you were a little nervous, and simultaneously, I'm dying laughing," Marcus says, after seeing the news coverage of his father's comments.

"You thought it was funny," Larsa notes. "It was hilarious to me just because I know him," Marcus quips.

"I didn't think it was funny. There's nothing funny about it. I was kind of embarrassed," Larsa shoots back, before sharing that Michael's comments had fans questioning whether the RHOM star was being truthful about the state of affairs between her and her boyfriend's family.

"If there was ever any true red flags or cause for pause, I would've heard about it by now, and I haven't," Marcus assures listeners.

While he insists there's no "cause for pause," at the time the episode was shot, Marcus had not yet introduced Larsa to his father -- in fact, he says he's never introduced any of his girlfriends to professional athlete.

"My dad hasn't met any of the women that I've dated," Marcus reveals, with Larsa citing Michael's busy schedule as the reason it hasn't been a "priority" for the trio to meet.

Marcus adds, "I feel like my dad is gonna be OK with whoever it is I end up with. My mom is the one that I want to make sure likes the person that I'm dating, and she f--king loves Larsa."

As for her parents, Larsa says they only want to see her happy, with the reality star sharing that she's "never" been this happy with anyone, not even her ex, and Michael's former teammate, Scottie Pippen, whom she was married to for nearly 20 years.

The couple broached the issue following questions from Larsa's RHOM castmates, including Keke Barth and Adriana de Moura, who had lots to say after seeing the video of MJ.

"You know what, I think it was a shock at first when people saw us together – my side, his side," Larsa tells the ladies, referring to the somewhat awkward pairing given the history between her ex and Michael.

She continues, "Then, like they know that we're happy with each other, and I think that's what you want. You want your kids, you want your family to be happy."

As for the current status of things between Marcus and Larsa? The pair appear to be back together after a short-lived split.

Per TMZ, Larsa and Marcus, who were spotted together for a Valentine's Day date, are continuing to work through their issues and are very much committed to being together.