Larsa Pippen Gets Defensive After Michael Jordan Expresses Disapproval Over Marcus Jordan Relationship on RHOM

Instagram/Getty

Filmed before their rumored split, Larsa is grilled by her costars after a video surfaces of the Chicago Bulls basketball legend saying "no," when asked if he approves of his son Marcus' relationship with the RHOM star.

Larsa Pippen isn't here for the women questioning her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

On Tuesday's all-new Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa's union with Marcus becomes a hot topic after his father, basketball legend, Michael Jordan, seemingly voices his disapproval for their relationship -- particularly their 16-year age gap.

While Larsa previously told the group during a trip to Mexico City that things were "cool" with her and the Jordan family, that quickly proved to be false after a video of the Chicago Bulls alum laughing and saying "no" when asked if he's here for their relationship makes its rounds among the women.

While playing a game of pickleball with Keke Barth and Adriana de Moura, Larsa is asked about the clip. "What the hell is going on?" Keke asks.

"He was laughing and he was like, 'No,'" Larsa says, before insisting that the off-handed comment was said in jest.

"It sounds very serious when he said that," Keke adds.

"No, he was laughing. You could tell, it was like, laughing, when he said it," Larsa shoots back.

"Did it look like Michael was laughing?" the producers asks Keke in a confessional. "No comment," the model responds with a chuckle.

But neither Keke or Adriana seemed convinced.

"You have no issues whatsoever?" Adriana asks. "No," Larsa responds. "Ever?" the "FYAH" singer prods.

"So when you guys are together with Michael Jordan, he's cool with you?" she asks continuing to follow the same line of questioning.

What Larsa, 49, reveals next is almost more shocking -- she hasn't seen the Jordan Brand owner since she began dating Marcus, 33, in 2022. "I've never seen him since we've been together," Larsa says.

"Oh, you've never seen him or hangout with Marcus and him?" Adriana asks. "No, no, no," Larsa says.

"If I were in your place, the father of my boyfriend says, 'no,' I would feel like a little hurt," Adriana replies.

"I'm not hurt by it, because like I said, behind closed doors everyone's fine," Larsa maintains.

Still skeptical, Adriana says in a confessional, "Sometimes Larsa reminds me of a little kid that puts a bag over their head and thinks nobody sees them."

When asked if Marcus discussed the matter with his dad, Larsa kept her answer vague, simply telling Adriana and Keke that the former pro athlete just wants to see his kids happy, like any other parent.

"You know what, I think it was a shock at first when people saw us together – my side, his side," Larsa says, referring to the somewhat awkward pairing given the history between her ex, Scottie Pippen and Michael.

She continues, "Then, like they know that we're happy with each other, and I think that's what you want. You want your kids, you want your family to be happy."

Still, for Adriana, it seems like Larsa is skating away from being fully transparent with the group.

"She will try to deflect and say, 'Oh, this is not really happening, this is not really what's happening because I'm doing little Kardashian voice,' but we can all see it. We can all see it clearly," she adds while talking to the cameras.

"It just doesn't make sense," Keke says, calling back to the dinner in Mexico where Larsa insisted Michael was on board with the relationship. "You said Michael Jordan was OK with it and now he's here he's saying not OK with it. What's going on? Like, who's lying?"

Larsa looks befuddled. Looking for a way out of the conversation, she tells Keke and Adriana that she no longer wants to talk about Michael.

"You know what, I don't want to talk about him," Larsa says. "I don't even want to call him by his name. We need to stop talking about him. I'm like, over him."

The moment proved to be a mortifying one for Larsa, who said she felt embarrassed over the relationship drama.

"You know, this is really embarrassing to me. I think if anyone should talk about Michael, it should be his son, not me," Larsa says in a confessional. "And honestly, I shouldn't have to feel like I'm on trial with my friends."

While the conversation was an uncomfortable one for the RHOM star, it may have been a pivotal point in her relationship with Marcus, with the pair seemingly calling it quits just months later.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the Larsa and Marcus unfollowed each other on Instagram, indicating that the duo may be headed for splitsville just a year after going public with their relationship. Larsa also wiped all images of her and Marcus off her page.

The pair's romance appeared to be pretty serious over the last few months, with Marcus telling a pap in August that he and Larsa were even thinking of getting married.

As for whether or not the once loved-up couple will reconcile, that remains to be seen.

In the interim, it appears Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, is hoping to find out what's really doing on during the Traitors reunion, which will see both Marcus and Larsa, who each competed on the Peacock series, back in the same room.

"Let me point out," Cohen said on Andy Cohen Live Tuesday. "I will be hosting The Traitors reunion, and I'm kinda wondering if that's going to be the spot that we get the tea about Marcus and Larsa."