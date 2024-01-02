Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are All Over Each Other While Celebrating His Birthday in Miami

Instagram

The loved-up couple packed on the PDA while partying with friends at E11EVEN Miami till the early hours of the morning Sunday.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are as in love as ever!

The pair packed on the PDA while celebrating Jordan's 33rd birthday in Miami over the holiday weekend.

In photos shared to social media, Larsa, 49, and Marcus were grinning from ear-to-ear, holding hands and sharing a few kisses while enjoying Marcus' big birthday bash at club E11EVEN Miami.

While Marcus officially turned 33 on December 24, the pair waited until after the Christmas holiday to celebrate with friends.

Partygoers at the club Saturday night tell The Daily Mail that Larsa and Marcus' PDA "was on full display," with another partygoer adding that "the group was having a great time."

Others said that the couple were "deeply engrossed in each other's company" as they danced the night away, watching Ty Dolla Sign perform.

While they celebrated over the weekend, Larsa was sure to give a special shoutout to her man on his actual birthday, taking to Instagram to share a snap of the pair sharing a kiss.

"Happy birthday my love! I'm so blessed to have you in my life❤️," Larsa wrote.

The 33-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Real Housewives of Miami, star have been linked since September 2022, with the pair maintaining that they were just friends before eventually confirming their relationship in January 2023.

While they have since sparked engagement rumors after Larsa was spotted with a ring on that finger, they've set the record straight, clarifying on their podcast, Separation Anxiety, that the bling is actually a promise ring.

"We're not engaged. But you did give me a promise ring," Larsa, who was previously married to Marcus' father's Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen, shared on the podcast.

"I definitely gave you a promise ring," Jordan confirmed, adding they had been discussing marriage but it wasn't a top, "priority."

Larsa added, "The only thing we've come up with is that we want a destination wedding."