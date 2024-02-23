Alana Thompson's Sister Tries Convincing Her to Get Out of 'Small Town' for College (Exclusive Video)

WE tv

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has a big decision to make ... and her family is encouraging her to take a huge step.

In TooFab's exclusive preview of Friday's episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana's older sister, Jessica, attempts to persuade her to leave her small town in Georgia and move to Colorado for college.

The two discussed the topic while getting pedicures together.

"I'm just trying to figure out what I wanna do about school," Alana, 18, tells her sister, who asks what she wants to do. "I don't really know," Alana admits.

"I mean, think about it, Alana, we're the only two that graduated high school," Jessica begins, before Alana interrupts to say that she doesn't "need no school talk right now."

Despite her sister's comment, Jessica continues, "When I went to college, Mama paid for me to go to college. You know how many people don't go to college? You don't wanna get to experience it? Nobody tells you what to do. You're grown. If you wanna stay up and eat ice cream till seven o'clock in the morning, guess what you can do? Eat ice cream till seven o'clock in the morning."

"Think about it, Alana. You see this little small town we live in? There's nothing for you," she adds, to which Alana admits, "I know."

Jessica points out that Alana can be a graduate of college like her, except that she can even do more.

"[You can] actually be a nurse and outshine everybody," she adds. "And then when you do all that stuff, you turn around and you look at all these people in the small town. You say, 'F--k you, I did it.' Don't you wanna adventure out? See new things. Meet new people?"

After noting that her girlfriend, Shyann, also believes it's a "great idea" for Alana to go to college in Denver, Jessica tells her sister, "It took me forever to figure out who I was and now I'm happy. And that's what I want for you. I want you to be living free and happy."

While Alana admits that she does want to move to Colorado for college, she's seemingly hesitant because of her boyfriend, Dralin.

"I mean, I wanna go to Colorado, but with everything with Dralin and stuff," she tells Jessica, who asks if she's "gonna let all that stop" her.

"I mean, no, but it's just a hard decision right now," Alana says.

After the teen notes that she's worried college will be "boring," Jessica advises her, that she has to "make it fun."

"Find you a little group of friends because there'll be more people at that college that's not from that area," she continues. "Yeah, you're all new. 'cause if I would've got outta high school and took a year off, you think I would've went? Now, when people take breaks from college, they don't go back, and I don't want that to happen to you. Or if you don't go now, you're not gonna go at all."

"I want better for you, Lan," she adds.

Jessica goes on to share more thoughts in a confessional.

"When I say I want better for Alana, I don't want her to be like Mama was, like, focused on a man," she said, referring to their mom, Mama June Shannon. "I want her to go out and do stuff on her own for herself and not have to worry about anybody else because I mean, she's grown up depending on everybody. Now, she just needs to depend on herself, not have to worry about anything. Take your own path."

Although we'll likely see how Alana ultimately makes her decision on the show, she shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July that she and Dralin were moving to Denver, Colorado together for Alana to attend Regis University.