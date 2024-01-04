Mama June and Daughters Rally Around Anna Amid Cancer Battle in Emotional Family Crisis Trailer

WE tv / YouTube

The trailer sees the family band together as they support Anna with her wedding and Stage 4 cancer battle, but a fight between Alana and Mama June threatens to bring it all crashing down.

At the end of the day, it's family first for Mama June and her girls.

On Thursday, WE tv dropped the trailer for the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis, which sees June and her daughters come together to support Anna amid her battle with Stage 4 adrenal cancer.

"Anna's cancer diagnosis is hitting harder than we ever imagined," Pumpkin is heard saying in the trailer.

Breaking down in a confessional, June admits that it's unclear how much longer her daughter -- who lost her battle with cancer last month -- is going to be around.

"I can't say my daughter is going to be here in 5 years, because I don't know," June says through tears.

Told to get her affairs in order, the trailer sees Anna rush to marry boyfriend Eldridge Toney.

While the wedding looks to be a heartfelt moment for the family, it of course came with some drama, with an unexpected wedding crasher teased in the less than two-minute clip.

Still, June and her daughters put caring for Anna in her time of need at the forefront, documenting the emotional moment they helped her shave her head ahead of treatment.

The rest of the trailer sees more in-fighting amongst the fractured family, with Alana a.k.a. "Honey Boo Boo," and June going head-to-head over money Alana alleges her mother stole from her.

"You don't really give a f--k that you took our money, that's the real problem," Alana says, choking back tears.

"I used it in my drug addiction," June shoots back before claiming that it was not money "stolen."

Things get so bad, that Alana even threatens legal action against her mother in what looks to be a jam-packed season.

"I mean, she's my mother, but if I gotta put her in jail, I will," Alana tells the cameras.

Will this drama be what breaks the family apart? Find out when the intense new season of Mama June: Family crisis premieres February 9 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv.