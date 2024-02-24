Billie Eilish Autographs Melissa McCarthy's Face in Hilarious SAG Awards Bit

Getty

Can I have your autograph just took on a whole new meaning.

Actors get star struck too!

And that couldn't be more true when Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy took the stage at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The pair were tasked with giving out the "Actor" for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy series -- which went to Ayo Edibri for The Bear -- when the Little Mermaid star gushed over standing next to the pop star.

After reminding the "What Was I Made For?" singer that they've met prior sharing the stage together at the SAGs -- three times in fact, one of those being when Eilish was just a fetus, McCarthy asked the 22-year-old for her autograph -- on her FACE.

While it was a bold request made by the comedienne, she wasn't sure Eilish would really go through with it, even asking "Bad Guy" songstress if she really wanted to ruin her "pretty face" by de-facing it with sharpie.

Getty

Well -- she did, but that didn't stop McCarthy from rambling on, asking about the "sick beats" Eilish and and her brother Finneas create.

In an effort to quiet the funny woman, Eilish hilariously put her hand over McCarthy's mouth, as she placed her moniker straight across McCarthy's forehead.

Billie Eilish just signed super-fan Melissa McCarthy’s face at the SAG Awards while presenting their category pic.twitter.com/7ssZdoyEm2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024 @SpencerAlthouse

Writing "Billie" in black Sharpie marker, Eilish added a heart at the end before hilariously breaking out into a fit of laughter.

McCarthy was forced to present the award like that too, wearing the autograph like a badge of honor as she showcased her superfan status.

While McCarthy isn't up for any trophies this year, her presenting partner stands to earn her first SAG award for her performance in Swarm.