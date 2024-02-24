'Drunk' Pedro Pascal Shocked by SAG Award Win for Last of Us: 'I'm Making a Fool of Myself'

Getty

Pedro, who was up against actors from Succession and The Morning Show, clearly wasn't expecting this win -- leading to a hilarious speech that left Margot Robbie mouthing, "I love him."

Someone wasn't ready for this to happen.

One of the night's earliest winners at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards was Pedro Pascal, who picked up Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work in The Last of Us.

Following both Golden Globe and Emmy losses to Keiran Culkin -- who he was nominated against again this time, as well as Succession's Brian Cox, Matthew MacFayden and The Morning Show's Billy Crudup -- Pascal must have expected Culkin to take home the gold again tonight.

Instead, his name was called and Pascal expressed his shock when he hit the stage.

Pedro Pascal fighting back tears at the end of his SAG speech…babe come here let me hold you.



“I’m a little drunk. Uh, I thought I could get drunk…I’m gonna have a panic attack, and I’m gonna leave.” pic.twitter.com/SI8xzqqzUx — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024 @SpencerAlthouse

"This is wrong for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk" he exclaimed. "Thank you, HBO. Jeeze Louise, I'm making a fool fo myself. but THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS!"

"I've been in the union since 1999, so this an incredible f--king honor," he continued, excusing his profanity since they're streaming on Netflix and not network TV. He went on to praise his fellow nominees -- saying, "I can't remember any of your names right now" -- before his costars, the show's crew and creators, HBO and his family.

Before scrambling off stage, he added, "I'm gonna have a panic attack and I'm gonna leave."

In the audience, it was Margot Robbie spoke for all of us when the camera panned to her and she was seen telling Ryan Gosling, "I love him."

Backstage, meanwhile, Steven Yeun -- fresh off his own win -- was nice enough to bring Pascal his card, which he had dropped on the stage.

