SAG Awards: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Have Devil Wears Prada Reunion

Getty

Gird your loins! The trio presented the first "Actor" of the night, reuniting nearly 18 years after the release of the iconic film.

A cast reunion at an awards show? Groundbreaking.

But there's no sarcasm here because The Devil Wears Prada stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt reunited at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards nearly 18 years after the release of the iconic 2006 film -- and it was, in fact, groundbreaking.

During Saturday night's awards show, which streamed live on Netflix, Streep, 74, Hathaway, 41, and Blunt, also, 41, presented the first award of the night, giving out the "Actor" for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (which went to Jeremy Allen White for The Bear).

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway reunite to present at the 2024 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Apxj88ObDn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024 @THR

Streep first took the stage solo, "accidentally" bumping the microphone as she shared that she didn't have her reading glasses or the envelope.

"Two things, I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope," she said, before Hathaway and Blunt saved the day and appeared on stage, carrying her glasses and the envelope, respectively.

"It's an age-old question, where does the character end and the actor begin," Streep continued, before Blunt interrupted, saying, "Well, as we've just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins, right?"

Streep said she doesn't think she's "anything" like her character in the film, but Hathaway chimed in with one of Miranda's many famous one-liners from the movie: "No, no. That wasn't a question."

Hathaway encouraged Streep to present the award, and since she was seemingly taking her time, Blunt said, "By all means, move at a glacial place you know how that thrills me," reciting another line from the film.

The moment was short, but hilarious. And it's also worth noting that Hathaway donned a cerulean blue gown. (It's not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean.)

The Devil Wears Prada -- which was based on Laura Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name -- was released in June 2006.

As previously mentioned, in the film, Streep starred as Runway magazine's editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, who Weisberger is long speculated to have based on Vogue editor Anna Wintour as the author once worked as Wintour's assistant.

Hathaway played Andrea "Andy" Sachs, an aspiring journalist with no experience in the fashion industry who gets hired as Miranda's assistant, while Blunt starred as Miranda's junior assistant, Emily Charlton.

The comedy-drama received two Oscar nominations at the 2007 Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Meryl Streep and Best Costume Design for Patrica Field. Streep was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Meanwhile, both Streep and Blunt are nominated at the 2024 SAG Awards. Streep is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series alongside her cast members for Only Murders in the Building.

As for Blunt, she's up for the "Actor" for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in Oppenheimer. She and her cast members of the star-studded Christopher Nolan film are nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.