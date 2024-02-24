SAG Awards: All the Hottest Red Carpet Fashion

Hollywood's biggest stars -- from Jeremy Allen White to Margot Robbie to Jennifer Aniston to Selena Gomez -- came out in full glam for the Screen Actors Guild Awards
From Lily Gladstone in all red, Margot Robbie repping the Barbie pink and Jeremy Allen White decked out in all White -- this year's SAG Awards did not disappoint on the red carpet.
It's a complete 180 for the actors who just a few months ago were pounding the pavement instead of carpet in jeans, sneakers, t-shirts and picket signs as accessories.
Nominees and members of the SAG-AFTRA Union celebrated their industry at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Before the ceremony -- which streamed on Netflix for the first time which meant swearing was allowed and no commercial breaks -- actors like Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Ali Wong, Ayo Edebiri and a number of other film and television stalwarts took a moment to show off their looks from big labels and glam teams like no other.
Scroll through to see every good, bad and WTF fashion moment, below.
