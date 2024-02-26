Cause of Death Revealed for Freshman Murdered at Christian University

Police arrested another student, Charles E. Escalara, over the weekend after Josiah Malachi Kilman was found unresponsive in his dorm room after midnight on Saturday.
18-year-old Josiah Kilman, the Campbellsville University freshman who was found "unresponsive" in his dorm room over the weekend, died by strangulation.
The Taylor County Coroner's Office announced the cause of death on Monday morning, saying preliminary autopsy results showed Kilman (left) died from Asphyxia by Manual Strangulation.
Per officials, Kilman was found "unresponsive and not breathing" in his room at the Christian college in Kentucky around 12:45am on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at Taylor Regional Hospital soon after.
On Saturday, an arrest warrant was issued for fellow student Charles E. Escalera (right) and a search began to locate him in connection with Kilman's murder. After authorities received a tip about "a suspicious male inside a barn" in a nearby county, Escalera was apprehended there and taken into custody by state police.
He's since been charged with murder and second-degree burglary; his bond has been set at $2 million and is currently still in custody at Taylor County Detention Center.
So far, no motive has been revealed and the investigation is ongoing.
Kilman was a freshman on the wrestling team at Campbellsville, while Escalera -- nickname "Zeke" -- previously wrestled for the school from 2021-22 in his freshman year.
In a statement to NBC, Kilman's family remembered him as "a beautiful, young, 18 year old Christian man from Columbia Falls, Montana who had a passionate heart on fire for the Lord."
"He was well known to many as an avid athlete and faithful religious leader," they continued. "Josiah influenced many hearts as he was a true example of compassion, kindness and love."
Added school President Joseph Hopkins in a statement: "Josiah Kilman was a beloved member of our community. He was a bright light, and a person of incredible hope. His faith was contagious across our campus. Because of the faithful life and bold witness he lived in front of us, we take comfort in knowing he is with his Lord and Savior right now."