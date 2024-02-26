Watch Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Shock American Idol Judges with Audition

ABC / Getty

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree for late country music legend Loretta Lynn's grandkid.

When talking about her childhood in Nashville, Tennessee -- the country music capital -- Russell revealed she would go on the road with her grandmother and sing.

When the judges asked who her grandmother was, they were stunned to hear Loretta Lynn's name.

"What?!?! Your grandmother is Loretta Lynn?!" Richie said, as Perry's eyes widened.

The 24-year-old initially walked in timid and shy when addressing the judges, revealing that she has some big shoes to fill.

"I think there's a reason why I think I am a little timid and I think it is 'cause I want to own my voice and I wanna own it," she said. "That’s why I wanna challenge myself and come out here and really step in and be like 'Okay, come on Emmy.'"

Viewers at home got intel on Russell's life during her interview, showing the home she grew up in and photos of her singing on stage with her grandmother.

However, once she sat down to begin her audition, singing an original song, 'Skinny' from the grand piano, Russell proved to the judges that she is paving her own lane.

"Emmy, you're an A+ songwriter. So was your grandma, you got the gift," Perry told her. "I don't think you need to compare yourself to what grandma was. You're totally different, you shouldn't give yourself all that pressure. I think you came in like a mouse."

While Richie told the young contestant that she has "promise".

"And I like your promise. Each one of us is trying to battle something that we're trying to overcome," he added before reminding her that she has her own shoes to fill and not her grandmother's.

"In your case you have big shoes. Now if I can just get you to put those shoes back in the closet, that’s not your size."

Her mother, singer Patsy Lynn of The Lynns, was at the audition supporting her daughter from the other side of the door.

When asked why she thinks her daughter was nervous to audition, she opened up about the shadow that is cast over you when having a grandmother like Loretta Lynn.

"She just wanted to do this honestly [and say] 'this is who I am and this is what I do and this is my heart,'" she explained. "I think that when you come from a musical family, the shadow is so big. How do I fill those shoes? Well the deal is, you don’t. You make your own shadow."

The Lynns were a country music duo which involved Patsy and her twin sister Peggy.

However, even though Russell was quiet, she had the judges intrigued, with all three saying a strong "yes", earning her a ticket straight to Hollywood.