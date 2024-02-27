Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Dorit Kemsley and Bravo Over Kyle Richards' Text Being Exposed

Getty

Bethenny Frankel is calling out Bravo and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star slammed Kemsley for appearing to not respect fellow castmate -- and supposed friend -- Kyle Richards' privacy.

The 53-year-old was shocked to see Kemsley read a private message she received when not filming from Richards in a sneak peek clip for the upcoming reunion.

"I cannot believe a private, personal, emotional, heartfelt, guttural text from Kyle to a friend off-camera when not working, when not filming, was aired. What a violation!" she said in a TikTok video posted on Sunday.

Frankel had her fair share of disagreements while she was a cast member of the franchise, however she insists she could "not imagine" what it would feel like to go through what Kyle did in the footage.

"When you're working, you're working, and that's vile enough. But when you're not working, and you're off the clock, are they also going to own your thoughts?," she continued, before adding that Richards is the network's favorite housewife and this should not have been allowed by production.

"That's a private text. That's insane! And Kyle is [Bravo's] favorite -- imagine how they treat their least favorites," she exclaimed. "Then imagine you're thinking like, 'Oh my God, what else have I texted that person?' Like, where are the other monsters?"

Fans of the show were divided, with some believing there is no such thing as privacy when filming a reality television show

One commenter said, "Showing reality on a reality show! How dare they!"

"Wait it's bravo's fault for Dorit showing them her personal messages!? That's a stretch, kudos to bravo for no favoritism and actually showing reality," another added.

Others believed Kemsley and Richards should talk about their issues privately, with one commenter saying, "I heard the text and felt the same. It's wrong to share."

Earlier this month, Bravo dropped the first look at the reunion with the Beverly Hills cast. In the clip, Kemsley opened up to Erika Jayne about the frustrations she has had with Richards.

"There's stuff with Kyle and I that's going on and it hurts and bothers me the most," she shared, referring to Richards suggesting Kemsley "exaggerated" the extent of their friendship.

"I haven't heard from her in a couple of months," she continued. "Then she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative, it was so calculated."

She then pulled up the text -- which Jayne compared to "a novel" -- as the full text was shown on screen.

In the message, Richards acknowledged she and Kemsley were "in a weird place" for reasons not related to the show. Though she said some of Kemsley's on-camera comments hurt throughout the season, she also acknowledged Kemsley didn't know what was going on with her and Mauricio Umansky behind closed doors and extended some grace for that.

However, what seemed to really bother Richards were remarks another person told her Kemsley said about Richards "off camera that hurt me deeply."

She went on to say she couldn't say who she heard the comments from, before saying viewers "don't even know [she and Dorit] are going through a hard time" so she didn't think there was any "need to bring it up" at the reunion.

After reading the full text, Erika said she "would feel manipulated" if she received something similar. Dorit, meanwhile, said that when it comes to the reunion, "fair is fair" ... suggesting she won't be heeding Richards' request to keep their beef off the air.