Dorit Kemsley & PK Slam Rumors Home Invasion Was Scripted Storyline

It has been almost three years since Dorit and PK's Kemsley home invasion and the pair are still receiving allegations that it was faked.

In a sneak peek clip of the couple's episode of the Bravo's Hot Mic podcast PK insists, "It all f--king happened".

"So when they talk about, 'Well, why would the burglar, or the home invader, leave [Dorit's cell phone] on the floor?' This is why he did: because Dorit pleaded. [She] showed them where everything was and said she can't phone anyone, she doesn't have a phone. And obviously, something triggered with that robber -- or whatever you want to call him -- that he did actually leave the phone on the floor. That's what he did, and that’s how she managed to call me."

Dorit has chosen to take the high road when it comes to "weirdos" coming up with theories since joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2016.

"I don’t pay attention to [that.] I can’t," she says. "Whatever I'm dealing with emotionally and protecting the family and so on, my energy has to be put towards getting better and living in the real world and not paying attention to these stupid, stupid things."

In October 2021, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ three men "stormed" Dorit's bedroom, threatening her life at gunpoint before fleeing "with a ton of very expensive possessions." The reality star reportedly "begged for her life, shouting, 'Don't Kill Me!' during the ordeal. Around $100k worth of valuables were taken. Once the men took off, she called the police.

One month after the invasion Dorit told Extra that the robbers pushed her to the ground and argued over whether or not to murder her. "There was someone else who said, 'Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,' and all I could think of [was], 'I have to save those babies!'"

The 47-year-old mother and their children Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7, were sleeping. PK was out of town in London at the time of the incident.

The home invasion has been an ongoing major storyline on the Bravo series since it occurred. However, despite the release of security footage and law enforcement confirmations, some fans speculate the terrifying incident was created for the purposes of the show.

It's not only fans who have been making these comments either, Dorit's fellow RHOBH castmate Garcelle Beauvais made a snide remark in her confessional, fueling rumors that the burglary was staged.

"The only time I notice jewelry is when after the robbery, Dorit still had hers," she told the camera in November 2023.

During the episode of Bravo's Hot Mic, Dorit focused on the "thousands" of fans who supported her during her ordeal.

"I really have not seen a large number or really any comments about it not being real. I've had a very, very different experience. I've had thousands of people reach out to me," Dorit said of Garcelle's comment. "And those kinds of things, it's almost shocking, like, 'Wait a minute, this is, like, here, within [RHOBH].' We have the reunion coming up. I'll understand exactly what she meant by that and what she doesn’t believe."