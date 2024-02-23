Dorit Kemsley Exposes Kyle Richards Text Trying to 'Silence' Her, Calling RHOBH 'Toxic'

Bravo

"I don't know how much longer I can do this show," Richards writes in the alleged text -- which Dorit called both "manipulative" and "so calculated."

On Friday, Bravo dropped the first seven minutes of Part 1, showing all the women getting ready for their grilling with Andy Cohen. As Dorit got into glam, Erika Jayne swung by her trailer, before Kemsley spilled on all her frustrations with Kyle.

"There's stuff with Kyle and I that's going on and it hurts and bothers me the most," she shared, referring to Richard suggesting Dorit "exaggerated" the extent of their friendship.

"I haven't heard from her in a couple of months," she continued. "Then she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative, it was so calculated."

She then pulled up the text -- which Erika exclaimed was "like a novel" -- as the full text was shown on screen.

In the message, Kyle acknowledged she and Dorit were "in a weird place" for reasons not related to the show. Though she said some of Kemsley's on-camera comments hurt throughout the season, she also acknowledged Dorit didn't know what was going on with her and Mauricio Umansky behind closed doors and extended some grace for that. What seemed to really bother Kyle, however, were remarks someone said Dorit said about her "off camera that hurt me deeply."

She went on to say she couldn't say who she heard the comments from, before saying viewers "don't even know [she and Dorit] are going through a hard time" so she didn't think there was any "need to bring it up" at the reunion.

"I don't want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show," wrote Kyle, before concluding, "I don't know how much longer I can do this show. It's so toxic and creates so much anxiety for me."

After reading the full text, Erika said she "would feel manipulated" if she received something similar. Dorit, meanwhile, said that when it comes to the reunion, "fair is fair" ... suggesting she won't be heeding Richards' request to keep their beef off the air.

The rest of the clip shows the women all walking out to start filming the reunion, with Kyle first addressing comments Erika made about hoping Andy would "eviscerate" Richards like he did to her the previous year.

"I saw the next day the headlines that went everywhere, that story. So of course, my feelings got hurt," said Kyle. "But Erika has been an amazing friend to me. She's someone that I can trust, that I value as a friend and I honestly think she was trying to say, you eviscerated her last year and it was more about that than about me. I did not take that personally."

The clip ends with Erika saying, "I do consider you a very good friend and I love you" -- and Andy promising to get into Kyle's marriage woes with Mauricio.