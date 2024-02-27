Kate Winslet Talks Fat Shaming She Experienced in Hollywood, How Industry Has Changed

Getty

Kate Winslet is reflecting on the body shaming she experienced as a young starlet in Hollywood.

During a recent appearance on the Today show, the Oscar-winning actress told host Hoda Kotb about how the commentary on her figure impacted her over the years, and how she's seen the industry change.

"You know, it's really interesting how much it [the industry] has changed," Winslet began. "And I think about the moments I did have to kind of say, 'Well, look, I'm going to be myself and I have curves and this is who I am."

The 48-year-old actress continued, "There was a lot of kind of, fat shaming that would go on back in the day, and that has changed because young women now, they're born with a voice."

Winslet said it's an exciting time for young women, like her actress daughter, Mia Threapleton, 23, to be entering the industry, in part because of the support and acceptance they now receive.

"They have a voice. They’re learning how to hang on it. They stand up for themselves. They know that they matter. They count for something," the Regime star shared. "They're great together. It's an exciting time for younger actresses to be coming into an industry like this one -- which is huge -- but to feel held, supported, nurtured. It's changed so much. It's wonderful."

Winslet's comments about the evolution taking place in Hollywood come after an interview with with Porter, in which she detailed how horrible she felt amid her rise to fame following the success of the 1997 classic, Titanic.

"I felt like I had to look a certain way or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," Winslet noted.

"Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things.' And I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your f--kin' life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,'" she continued.

These days, Winslet is leaning into fame much more, telling the magazine, "Oh, it’s such a ridiculous word! I wear it really lightly. It's not a burden, any of it. [Titanic] continues to bring people huge amounts of joy."