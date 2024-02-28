Busy Philipps Admits She Was Embarrassed to Star in White Chicks at First: 'People Hated It'

Getty/Sony Pictures

"When it came out, it was, like, universally panned," Philipps recalled. "People hated it. It was, like, honestly embarrassing that I was in it in the industry and the world at large."

During an interview on NPR's Fresh Air Tuesday, Philipps said "people hated" the Wayans brothers' project at the time.

The 2004 comedy feature centered on two Black FBI agents (Marlon and Shawn Wayans) who go undercover as blonde hotel heiresses to protect them from a kidnapping plot. Philipps costarred as the Wilson sisters' real-life friend, Karen, who wasn't in on the undercover case.

"No shade to White Chicks — although all shade to White Chicks, because at the time, when it came out, it was, like, universally panned," Philipps recalled. "People hated it. It was, like, honestly embarrassing that I was in it in the industry and the world at large."

But, she added, time has been kind to the comedy, with fans of the film even calling for a sequel.

"Now, perspective is everything, and I am very happy to say that over the years, I realized what an actual cult classic White Chicks has become," she said. "I'm so proud that I was in that ridiculous movie in 2004."

The fan love surrounding the movie isn't the only reason White Chicks has stuck with Philipps, however, with the 44-year-old actress revealing that she was listed in the film's script as the "fat friend."

"It was just a constant stream of losing weight -- minus White Chicks, but in the script, it legitimately says 'their fat friend.' That's how my character is described," Philipps shared. "I was a size eight at the time, OK? Their fat friend."

Philipps, who has been open about diet culture, particularly in the Hollywood, said in 2018 that she stopped weighing herself, instead opting for workouts that make her feel good as opposed to putting the emphasis strictly on weight loss.