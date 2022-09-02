White Chicks Star Maitland Ward Calls Out Costar Terry Crews' 'Harmful' Stance on Porn (Exclusive)

Getty

Maitland Ward has nothing but great things to say about working with Terry Crews on the set of "White Chicks." But as their careers went in vastly different directions, so, it seems did her feelings about him.

Ward is best known for her role as Rachel McGuire on "Boy Meets World," as well as her part in the Wayans Brothers comedy. In more recent years, however, she's become a bona fide porn star and multiple AVN winner -- something she's pretty sure Crews wouldn't approve of.

Why? Well, Crews revealed his addiction to porn in his 2014 book "Manhood," before sharing his battle very publicly in interviews, social media posts and the 2021 audio memoir "Stronger Together," which he released with wife Rebecca King Crews. He's said his addiction "messed up my life in a lot of ways" and nearly cost him his marriage, before he went to rehab.

In her new book, "Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood," Ward writes that while he was a lovely costar, she could "never see him in the same way again" after he "called for an end to porn, with no regard of the livelihoods of women who are supporting themselves and their families." She added, "He is not a protector of women, he is a protector of their virtue."

To be fair, Crews has said he's not trying to ban porn outright -- though he does believe it "changes the way you think about people," making them "become objects" and "things to be used rather than people to be loved." He has also teamed up with an organization called Fight the New Drug, which calls itself "anti-porn" and says its mission is to help others make "informed decision regarding pornography by raising awareness on its harmful effects."

"If you can look at the whole thing for what it is and still do it, go ahead," Crews said in an interview with the organization in 2020. "But pornography will never tell you the full story. It will always bat its eyes, it will blink, it'll smile and the whole other thing, it's killing you softly and it's watching you bleed out and then stepping over your body and it's onto the next guy or girl."

Speaking with TooFab about the memoir, Ward said it was "very weird" that Crews had such a strong stance on porn.

"This is an industry where women are in power, especially now with OnlyFans, it's something they can make great livings at, they can support their families. They are normal people, like everyone else," she said. "But because he has a problem ... it's his problem, it's his deal. He doesn't have to shut down the industry."

"I absolutely sympathize with someone who has a problem like that, okay, you don't need to watch it or whatever," she added, "but to try and tear down people's livelihoods and come out so boldly because of it, it's weird, it's dangerous and it's harmful and it's hurting a lot of people."

"Thankfully, I don't think guys are listening to him," said Ward, who added she hasn't spoken with Crews in recent years.

"But he unfollowed me on Twitter as soon as I started doing that," said Ward, who does post explicit photos to her feed. "It's funny some of the people that did ... and some of the people that contact you."