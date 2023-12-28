Busy Philipps Shares Christmas Photo of Daughter Birdie Just Weeks After She Suffered a Seizure

Getty

The actress watched her daughter, who was away at boarding school in Sweden, have a seizure while on a FaceTime call together.

Busy Philipps is sharing an update on her daughter, Birdie, just two weeks after she suffered a seizure.

The Dawson's Creek alum took to Instagram Wednesday to share a carousel of Christmas photos of daughters, Birdie, 15, and Cricket, 10, gathered around with family for the holidays.

The IG post sees Birdie and Cricket, whom she shares with estranged husband, Marc Silverstein, wearing matching pajamas with their cousins, while another photo in the carousel shows Birdie resting in her mother's arms while the family appears to be out at a restaurant.

"Still my baby," Philipps described the sweet shot.

The festive family photos come just two weeks after Philipps revealed on her podcast, that she watched Birdie suffer a seizure over FaceTime while she was in boarding school in Sweden.

While on her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast, the actress opened up about the scary situation involving Birdie, telling listeners she knew something was terribly wrong when she heard Silverstein screaming for her.

"He just said, 'It's Birdie, it's Birdie. She's having another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone,'" Philipps recalled.

The 44-year-old mother of two shared that Birdie and a friend were watching a movie when she began "choking and throwing up" from the seizure. While Birdie's OK, Philipps said it was still very scary to watch the tense moment unfold over FaceTime and be in another country.

"The paramedics were on FaceTime, and she had just come out of the seizure and she was still in the post-aura state. They were hooking her up with stuff and on FaceTime," she explained.

Philipps continued, "It was terrifying to see how she was… You could see everything that was happening so it was just weird. She was reaching toward the camera and just calling out for me, just saying, 'Mama, Mama, where are you? Mama.' And it was chaotic and the paramedics were talking to us the whole time and asking us questions."

Philipps shared that Birdie had previously suffered a seizure while she was working on the upcoming Mean Girls musical adaptation. She was unable to tend to her daughter then, either, but luckily Silverstein was able to be there.

The good news is that Philipps was able to reconnect with her daughter, who appeared to be in good spirits and recovering, in an video Philipps shared as part of a slideshow to her Instagram earlier this month.

In one pic, the tired mama, who flew out to Sweden with her family to be by Birdie's side, can be seen near her daughter's hospital bed, but in the very next one, a rambling Birdie tries to tell her story but keeps getting in her own way. The moment proved to be one of levity for Birdie and her family, who were laughing and looking well.

"Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be OK," Philipps captioned her post in part. "But it's been a time. And a year."