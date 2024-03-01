Bachelor Joey Graziadei Addresses Concerns Over 'Yellow Eyes'

Getty / TikTok

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei is opening up about a health condition.

On Thursday, the reality star -- who is the current Bachelor -- shared a TikTok video in which he addressed concerns about his "yellow eyes" after fans began speculating on social media, revealing he has a mild liver condition called Gilbert syndrome.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Gilbert syndrome is an "inherited (generic) liver disorder that affects the body's ability to process bilirubin."

"Hey everyone. I hope you are having a beautiful day. I wanted to jump on here really quick and talk about something that I am seeing a lot of comments about which is 'Joey's yellow eyes,'" Graziadei began in his video, adding that in order to "give some context," he has "go all the way back" when he was in high school.

"I was sick for about a week and a half," he continued. "My mom thought it would be a good idea to go to the doctor. When I went to the doctor, I had blood work done, and the blood work showed that the bilirubin count was very high. That means that there could be something that was wrong with my liver."

The 28-year-old tennis pro went on to note that he visited other doctors and had a liver ultrasound.

"They found that there was nothing that was necessarily wrong like hepatitis, but they diagnosed with something called Gilbert syndrome," he said of the condition.

Graziadei stressed that as far as he knows, he's in perfect health.

"At the end of the day, I am told that I am healthy," he explained. "It's something that does affect the whites of my eyes. It makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow."

"It's something I want to pay attention to more going into this year," he continued. "I want to get my health right, and make sure that I'm all good, but I at least wanted to give some background and let you know that to my knowledge, I am healthy. It's just something that I have to pay attention [to] drinking more fluids."

"It is worse when I have stress or lack of sleep, which happens on a TV show," he added.

The TV personality ended his video by thanking fans for their concern.