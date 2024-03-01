Woman Names Suspected Killer In TikTok Video Before Murder: 'If You Find My Dismembered Body ...'

Kokomo Police Department

Two months before she disappeared, she also shared a video in which she pictured herself in a burning dumpster -- footage which also has an eerie connection to the case.

An Indiana woman is presumed dead -- and the man accused with her murder is the very same one she predicted would kill her in a TikTok video posted a month before her disappearance.

According to an arrest affidavit via FOX 59, 44-year-old Brandi Bradley of Kokomo, Indiana (above left) shared a video to TikTok on December 19, 2023 in which she said, "If I end up dead and my dismembered body is found all over Kokomo, it was John Christy."

A month later she went missing and, just this week, Christy (above right) was charged with her murder.

While it appears that video has been taken down, one posted later that same day shows Bradley saying, "Now, I'm getting questioned and being told, pretty much, it's bulls--t that I’m posting this s––t on public media." She then asks, "Now why the f--k wouldn't I? That's what I want to know. Do you have someone threatening to murder you?"

Per the Kokomo Police Department, Bradley was reported missing by family members on February 11, 2024. The last time she had contact with her family was on January 19. On Tuesday, police confirmed that during their investigation into her disappearance they "received information that led them to search a remote location," leading to the arrest of Jonathon Christy on murder charges.

According to court docs, one of the places searched by police was a dumpster where Christy allegedly said he had thrown away and burned items belonging to him and his late wife, who died July 2023. In the dumpster was a belt and bones doctors believe to be human, including arm bones, ribs and fingers. When questioned by police, Christy allegedly said police wouldn't find anything unusual in the dumpster and claimed he had nothing to do with the disappearance of Bradley -- who he said he hadn't seen in weeks after an argument at their apartment.

While police have not confirmed Bradley's body has been found, if the remains do belong to her, there's another eerie connection to her TikTok page. In another video she posted back in November, Bradley had her face superimposed over a burning dumpster. Since Christy's arrest, viewers have commented on how "chilling" the footage is, saying, "it's like she knew" on the post.

Per police, Christy and Bradley lived together and cops had been called to the home five times between December 30, 2023 and January 19, 2024. Police also found blood at a location Christy allegedly used to dump debris from jobs.

Then, on February 26, came a big break in the case -- as an alleged witness came forward saying Christy offered them $500 for help with a job, only to show up at the home and have Christy say, "It's done."

Inside the home, said this witness, was Bradley's dead body with a bag over her head and belt around her neck. The witness claimed Christy said Bradley trashed the home, which made him "lose control" and beat her with a wrench. The witness said they were threatened into helping move the body, which he said he helped move into Christy's truck before taking it to the dumpster where the likely bone fragments were later found.