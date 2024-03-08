Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reflects on Last Christmas with Son Garrison As Christine Brown Speaks Out

Instagram

Janelle's "sister wife" remembered Garrison as a "wonderful, caring brother," while Garrison's roommate, Addison Miele, also broke his silence on the reality star's passing.

Janelle Brown is looking back at her last Christmas with her son Garrison, who died by an apparent suicide on Tuesday.

On Friday, the Sister Wives star -- who shared Garrison with husband Kody Brown -- took to Instagram to express her gratitude that she and her family, including her late son, were all together for Christmas back in December, noting that she's thankful they photographed the occasion.

Garrison -- whose legal name was Robert Garrison Brown -- was Kody's fourth of six children with Janelle, who shared a family photo from Christmas to Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it's hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this," she captioned the photo, above. "I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

On Tuesday, Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ after an apparent suicide. He was 25 years old.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on Tuesday, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. According to the FPD, Garrison was found by his brother Gabriel.

Following the news of his passing, Garrison's family and friends been mourning their loss on social media.

Janelle's former "sister wife," Christine Brown, paid tribute to Garrison on Instagram, sharing a sweet video of him building a flowerbed with her daughter, Truely, on Thursday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We'll miss him forever," Christine captioned the timelapse video, adding the hashtags, "#gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."

Meanwhile, Garrison's roommate, Addison Miele, spoke out following Garrison's death in a statement shared with Us Weekly.

"All I have to say is that he was a wonderful person with nothing but positivity to give to others," Miele told the outlet. "He helped me greatly when I needed a place to stay. He was a good friend and a good landlord."

"He is a good person and someone I look up to," he said of his roommate.

On Tuesday, Janelle confirmed her son's death on social media with a post echoed on Kody's page.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison's final Instagram post, dated February 28, introduced the newest addition to his family, a cat he named Ms. Buttons. "She's 9 years old and was on the euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice," Garrison captioned a pic of him with the cat.

Garrison enlisted with the Nevada National Guard in 2015 at 17 years old, graduating from basic training the following year. He'd wanted to join the Army, but Kody urged him to complete school first. During the pandemic, Garrison moved into his own home.

In addition to his friends and family sharing tributes, TLC released a statement after his passing that read, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Sister Wives has aired for 18 seasons, following the Brown family since its premiere in 2010. Most recently, the series chronicled the collapse of Kody's four marriages, leaving him with only one wife, Robyn.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.