Video: Liza Koshy Falls to Ground While Walking Oscars Red Carpet

Getty

Koshy was one of the first to hit the red carpet ... and she hit it hard.

Liza Koshy's towering high heels proved to be a little too much for her while walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The YouTube star/actress looked gorgeous in a red gown as she posed for photos on the arrivals line, but as she made her way down the carpet, she fell over backwards, landing on her backside as photographers all reacted in shock at once.

Liza Koshy flashes a smile after accidentally tripping on the Oscars red carpet. https://t.co/xfJz47aMB5 pic.twitter.com/qV8q17NKvg — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024 @Variety

"That's alright," she said as she continued to smile, before being helped to her feet. "It was a manhole, you all saw that?" she joked after getting off the ground.

"I'm good, I got my ankles insured, so we're fine. It's a write-off," she continued to quip, before she got right back to posing up a storm.

One look at her the shoes she was rocking under that dress and it's no surprise she took a little tumble!