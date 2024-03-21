Elizabeth Berkley Emotionally Reclaims Showgirls Narrative at Academy Museum: 'Look at Us Now, Darlin''

Everett Collection/TooFab

"I'd like to thank The Academy ... Museum," she quipped, as Berkley reflected on the "vitriol and personal attacks" she faced when the flop-turned-cult favorite was released in 1995, thanked the film's queer fans, and earned three standing ovations in the process.

It took some time, but Elizabeth Berkley and Showgirls are finally feeling the love.

On Wednesday night at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, a packed house of 1,200 fans made it known just how much appreciation they have for the film and Berkley's performance all these years later, bringing the actress herself to tears as she introduced the screening.

While the 1995 movie was a complete flop when it was released, the Paul Verhoeven-directed flick became a cult classic in the almost 30 years since, thanks to home video and endless replays -- with hilarious censoring -- on VH1.

When the movie first dropped, however, much of the blame for its failure, unfortunately, fell on star Berkley's shoulders.

The then 21-year-old actress was fresh off her stint as Jesse Spano on kid-friendly Saved by the Bell and took a major risk by fronting a movie that also required full-frontal nudity, with a director who was very hot in Hollywood following the massive success of Basic Instinct.

When the movie tanked, it was Berkley whose career took a hit -- though she bounced back with appearances in The First Wives Club, Any Given Sunday, The Curse of the Jade Scorpion and roles on shows including CSI: Miami, The L Word and the recent Saved by the Bell reboot.

It took some time, but eventually Berkley started to reclaim the narrative around the film, most memorably in 2015 during a Cinespia screening of the movie in Hollywood. It's a mission she's continued until now.

"Hey, Darlin'! Wow, you're all from different places. Thank you so much, my heart is so full tonight," she said at Wednesday's screening, after walking out to a standing ovation from the packed theater -- many rocking Nomi Malone t-shirts or black leather jackets in tribute to her character.

"I can't help but reflect in this moment of feeling your love and appreciation for this film. It's hard not to reflect back to fall of 1995, when the movie was met with such ridicule and the critics wrote such vitriol and personal attacks and I had my head handed to me on a national level and my heart wanted to know why," she recalled. "They thought it would just die on a video shelf at Blockbuster, but look at us now, darlin!"

"I went after this role with my whole heart and soul. I called the producer, I begged my agent, I did everything I could, just like Nomi would. I stopped at nothing. I got no from the people who repped me. But I got in that door and I made it happen like only Nomi would know how because I knew in my heart and my soul that I had to play her," continued Berkley. "I knew that I wanted to commit to this and bring everything I was made of. Even though I was surrounded by naysayers -- not my family, not my dance teachers -- but I knew once I got in that room, in front of them, that Nomi was mine. I said to [director Verhoeven], 'You don't have to look any further, I'm Nomi,' and the rest was history."

She went on to call the making of the film a "dream come true," before calling out a few of dancer costars and the film's editor -- who were in attendance -- for their work on it as well.

"Despite all the vicious attacks, and there were many, the absolutely cruel nature of what was allowed then in the press, I was 21 years old, my dreams were coming true, and it was a moment in time that would not happen now," she continued. "Despite that, I will tell you that the moments that stick with me are truly every day of shooting that movie; it was pure joy."

She became emotional as she reflected on how much the movie has been "truly embraced" in the years since its release, her voice cracking as she thanked the queer community in particular for their support. "I'm so grateful the film has found its way not only in your hearts but especially the LGBTQ community," she said, as the audience got up to give her another standing ovation. "You stood by the film ... You always believed, as did I, and for that I'm eternally grateful," she added.

Comparing her journey with that of Nomi in the movie, she said they both found themselves through the fire.

"She won her in the end, as did I walking through on this path, from my dream coming true, the criticism, ridicule and humiliation, to finding out what I'm made of, and my soul is deeper and richer for playing her, and I love you guys," said Berkley, before sharing one final anecdote which highlighted just how high the expectations for the film were before it was released.

"Right before the film came out, my beloved mommy asked my agent at the time -- who ended up dropping me by the way, that's okay -- but my mommy asked my agent at the time, 'Do you think that she could win an Oscar for this role?'" she recalled. "Sharon Stone had just become the biggest star in the world and everyone in Hollywood fought for this role, so it was not a strange thing to ask."

"So tonight, I'd like to thank The Academy ... Museum," she quipped. "I genuinely want to thank the Academy Museum, that honors the best, most inspirational, most impactful movies in pop culture and in the history of cinema for recognizing this movie, as many years later. It doesn't matter, the gratitude is there, my heart is full."