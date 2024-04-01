Woman Who 'Snapped' and Called Her Own Brother a 'Pathetic, Walking Red Flag' Wins Praise

Getty

The angry sister explains why she believes "no woman disrespects themselves enough to be with a loser like him."

A 32-year-old woman is getting serious praise after revealing how she told off her brother while taking to the internet for advice.

The story, shared to an anonymous forum, certainly had Redditors talking -- with many noting the woman was very much not in the wrong for going off on her family member and labeling him a "loser."

Read on to see how all of this played out.

Original AITA Post on Reddit

"My (32F) brother Carl (27M) was spoiled for 8 years because he almost died. The short version: he was very sick and spent months at a time in the hospital as a kid, and both my parents and extended family gave him everything he wanted because he wasn't expected to live past 9 years old. Medical science did save his life, but it took a couple of years for everyone to stop spoiling him. My father admitted it was just habit, but once he realized the negative impact it had on me and the entitlement of Carl, things changed immediately. My mother is to this day the only holdout."

According to OP (a.k.a. the "original poster"), Carl feels he's always in the right and "everyone else is wrong" -- with his sibling saying he's "extremely intelligent, but he's lazy and arrogant." After detailing his alleged issues with high school and college -- saying he "believed he knew more than the professors" -- OP claimed her brother also "refused to get a job until he was 24 because he felt that all jobs short of CEO were beneath him."

"Carl doesn't cook or clean, he doesn't pay rent, and over the last 5 years he's started viewing women as subservient to men. It's caused massive damage to his relationship with my dad," wrote OP, explaining her brother still lives with their father. Their parents, she noted in an update, are separated.

"Last time I visited, Carl complained that every girl he's taken out has ghosted him. I asked for information on the dates (where they went, what they talked about, etc) and he mentioned they get weird as soon as he says his life plan is to inherit my dad's house and have his wife be a [stay at home wife] while he works. I told him that might be because he's 27 and making minimum wage, his plan is to never actually be an adult. My dad also told him that if he passed, I'd inherit the house because I know how to pay bills. I said I'd have to charge Carl rent if he stayed or I'd have to move in."

Then came the fight sparking the Reddit post.

"Carl said that ruined his 'life plan' because he was supposed to get everything since I'm getting married and my husband should control me. I snapped. I told him the reason he's getting ghosted is because he’s pathetic, a walking red flag, and no woman disrespects themselves enough to be with a loser like him."

OP said that's when her brother started calling her the A-hole in the situation, while her father said that while her comments were "true," she also "should have been less blunt." OP added her mother insists she apologize for "insulting" her brother, as she expressed her own regret in calling him "a loser and pathetic" -- while standing by "the red flag part FIRMLY."

In an update, OP also said she lives with bipolar disorder and while she and her father have tried to get her brother evaluated, he adamantly said he's "not 'defective' like I am."

Reddit Responds

The internet overwhelmingly agreed OP was NTA (not the a-hole) in this situation -- calling her brother an "incel," comparing him to controversial people like Andrew Tate and criticizing her mother for enabling his behavior.

"NTA, my girl. You went there. You told the truth not just for you or for Carl but for all the women out there he may encounter someday," wrote one Redditor. "Harsh is the only thing that can get through the layers and layers of spoiled and entitlement."

"Carl is acting like a total Andrew Tate. 'Your husband should control you' shut up with that crap," wrote another. "'Why don't I have a girlfriend' because you act like your 'girlfriend' only exists to please you."

"NTA Carl is a walking red flag. He's arrogant, lazy and entitled. Carl needs to understand that if woman can have a better life without him then he has no chance," said another reader, who also felt OP's mom was "encouraging this behavior."

"NTA - you were telling him the truth. If he doesnt want to hear it, doesnt make you an AH," wrote another.

Almost all the comments said Carl "deserved" the comments from OP, calling him a "parasite," "Completely delusional" and in need of "a 'harsh' reality check."