Drunk Husband Abandoned by Wife After He's Kicked Off Flight in 'Clumsy Attempt at Sabotage'

The recently married couple were on the way to visit her family in a faraway country ... but the trouble only began once it was revealed they'd be staying with her dad.

A 28-year-old woman has taken to the internet for advice after abandoning her new husband at the airport.

The story, shared to an anonymous forum, certainly had Redditors talking -- with many noting that it had them experiencing a bit of deja vu, but you'll have to read on to see exactly why.

While it seemed pretty clear cut what the verdict would be in the AITA (am I the a--hole) forum, the responses veered toward the above-mentioned flashbacks and discussions about how drunk you had to be to warrant being barred from a flight.

"I 28f recently married my husband Adam 30m," OP (a.k.a. the "original poster") wrote, kicking off her story. "We are the same ethnicity and both speak our language, however I am more fluent as I go to our home country more often as my extended family are there and it's just my parents, me and my sisters here."

"Adam's grandparents are the ones who came to our country first so he has most of his family here and we see them more often, so I am close with his family," she explained.

"My parents are divorced, and around the time I started dating Adam, my dad moved back to our home country. I regularly call him, but since he moved he has come to see me twice and then was at my wedding."

Of course, as often happens, it wasn't a perfect integration of families.

"My dad disapproves of Adam and I have had fights with Adam in the past about how I feel I have made more of an effort with his family, and he hasn’t done the same for me," OP wrote. "Both my parents speak our home language and when we started dating Adam wasn’t conversationally fluent so there was a barrier to them initially bonding, and it was more apparent when my dad came to stay with us but in the lead up to the wedding, my dad stayed with us and it went fine."

Then came their first trip back to their home country as newlyweds.

"I have been planning a trip to my home country to surprise my dad and asked Adam to come as well," she explained. "He agreed and then balked when I said we were going to stay with my dad and made what I thought was a joke about having to drink before meeting him -- I didn’t find it funny and Adam later apologised."

As one might expect, it in fact wasn't a joke.

"However yesterday was our flight and I was coming to the airport after work so Adam went early with our suitcases to check in and we were meant to meet up later," OP recounted. "He was drunk and the flight attendant wouldn’t let him on the plane."

"I called my BIL [brother-in-law] who could take care of Adam and left my BIL’s phone number with the attendant taking care of Adam and I stayed on my flight. My home country is far so tickets are expensive and I took leave off from work for the trip so I [didn't] get off with Adam."

"Adam is now upset with me, saying I left him in a situation where he was drunk and if roles were reversed he would have never left me alone when I was drunk but I don’t think that is fair," she wrote, concluding her post.

While the post received the obligatory NTA (not the a--hole) verdicts, some of the most highly rated comments were all noting how the tale was giving them a serious case of deja vu.

As one Redditor noted: "It reminds me of that man who had a new wife, and she kept sabotaging his plans to go see his children (older, possibly grown). He decided to leave her behind and board without her because she waited until 10 minutes before the flight and said she must have a Starclucks before boarding."

While another agreed, sharing it was an unpleasant flashback: "That post gave me so much secondhand anxiety, I have travelled with friends who have that 'there’s plenty of time' mentality and will faff about with shops and sh-t at the airport while I internally have a meltdown. Actually, last time I flew I had an external meltdown instead."

The comparison between the two stories, shared months apart on the AITA forum, kept popping up ... it should be noted none of the comments expressed concerns over the veracity of the newly-married woman's tale, which often arises on the forum when such similarities are found.

All of which means: airports and the stress of travel are all just highly relatable to the point where, well, we end up having stories with thematic similarities.

Meanwhile, others on the forum were more interested in just how drunk you had to be to get thrown off a flight.

"I travel often for work and fun and have had my fair share of adult beverages on layovers- and never have I been denied getting on a plane, how drunk did he have to be?" wrote one Redditor.

"I have rolled onto a plane after an 8 plus hour brunch, hung out by the cockpit and chatted with the pilots after using the restroom, and was escorted to my seat with a preflight cocktail by the stewardess who apologized to me that they had to close the door now," another wrote. "Point being, I was obliterated and they gave me more alcohol, because drunk me is NTA. Husband had to not only be drunk but a total A about it to be booted from the plane, extremely deliberate sabotage on his part."

"I especially remember getting white girl wasted in Newark after a LONG week of work travel on the east coast - I just wanted to sleep on the 6hr flight back to Oregon," one more party-flyer wrote in agreement. "I'm sure they could tell I was drunk but I was polite and just got into my seat with my cozy hoodie and airpods and snored the flight away-nbd. He would have to be drunk and obnoxious, totally intentional."