Ariana Madix Unloads on 'Attempted Dog Murderer' Tom Sandoval During Two Explosive Pump Rules Fights

"Ruin my life, my home and then f--king attempt to kill my f--king dog," Ariana screams at Sandoval as two events they both attend go off the rails big time -- while he claims he put up with her "scary f--king rage" throughout their relationship.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval filmed together more than ever before on tonight's new episode of Vanderpump Rules -- meaning viewers got major fireworks as they couldn't get through a scene without fighting.

Despite living in the same home, the two have been largely avoiding one another, communicating through Tom's assistant Ann or their lawyers following his affair with Rachel Leviss. Madix has also sat on on group trips involving him and has barely spoken with him on camera since the explosive reunion.

At the top of the new hour, viewers saw Ariana speaking with Ann, who threw her own name into the ring to Madix's search to find her own assistant. Ariana, however, felt it wasn't the best time to be poaching from her ex and said they could maybe reconsider it in the future -- as in, when she and Tom don't still live together.

Ariana also wasn't too thrilled to be attending a water tasting event Lala Kent was hosting later in the day, knowing her ex had also been invited. That being said, she acknowledged it was damn near impossible to avoid him forever, since they have a shared friend group.

"Short of removing myself entirely from this group of friends, it's not possible to not ever be in the same room with my ex ever, so I'm going to go," she explained in a confessional. "Lala is my friend and I don't know what the f--k a water tasting is and I kinda wanna found out."

The tasting was just that: A group of people tasting water out of fancy bottles.

After, the women all retreated inside to drink some wine, naturally, while Tom talked to the guys outside about Ariana "talking s--t" about him to his date on the previous episode. He called her behavior "really tacky," while Scheana Shay's husband Brock Davies said he needed to take that up with Ariana, adding the two needed to find a way to have civil conversations with one another.

Seconds later, the two proved they're a long way off from that ever happening.

As Madix was opening up about Ann wanting to work for her, she claimed "the attempted dog murderer was eavesdropping" on the conversation, before she later saw Ann in tears. Just as she said the dog murderer comment, Tom walked by and she looked him dead in the eye as she said it.

On the previous episode, Madix said she left a take-out container in her locked bedroom, before Tom let her dog Mya into the room and "locked" her in there for hours. The pooch got into the container and ate wooden skewers left inside, adding that she rushed the dog to the vet, had X-rays done and racked up a $6,000 bill in the process. Tom's side of the story: He had to enter the room to fix the air conditioner and "the door got left open," before Mya got in and "ate some weird stuff."

"She left food out," Tom said on Wednesday's episode as he joined the conversation.

"You went into my room with the door closed, do not ever f---king do that again," she shot back, before he accused her of never emptying the litter box for her cat. As footage showed her doing just that a week ago, she then added, "You wanna come back at me about the litter box when you almost f--king killed my dog? Do not go in my room. That is the only safe space I have in that home because you f--king wrecked it."

He attempted to change the subject, telling her to "put your big girl panties on and respond to an email" -- referring to his bid to buy their shared home -- but again, Ariana wasn't having it.

"Stop interrupting me. My lawyer will be dealing with you, not me. My lawyer is very professional. My lawyer is sending you an email with a very well-thought-out response," she said. "Why are you talking to me? You left the f--king backdoor open. When I got home from Sur the other night, it was wide f--king open, one more f--king example of your carelessness and f--king callousness when it comes to the house that was my f--king dream house and my f--king children."

"Get the f--k away from me! Get the f--k away from me! Get the f--k away from me! Never f--king look at me in the eye again you piece of s--t," she shouted as he began to walk out of the house. He doubled back, however, to yell, "Don't look at me in the eye! You already got everything, Ariana. You got all the campaigns, now you're gonna take my assistant?"

"Ruin my life, my home and then f--king attempt to kill my f--king dog," she shot back, before he actually left the house.

She continued to rail on him, saying Sandoval didn't take any responsibility for anything he does, adding the didn't believe she'd ever be "capable of having a productive conversation with a f--king sociopath, disgusting psycho narcissist gaslighter piece of s--t person."

He, meanwhile, called Tom Schwartz after leaving the party and asked, "You see the rage that f--king comes out of her?" He then added, "This is what I dealt with my entire relationship, that f--king scary f--king rage all the f--king time."

In a confessional, Lala did said she felt the dog issue was "Ariana's fault." She added, "Throw your trash away! Didn't you do a trash bag commercial? Shouldn't you know how to throw trash in the trash!"

Following that blowup, Scheana wasn't so sure Tom should join the group for a beach day they were hosting the next day. While she wanted to disinvite him, her husband wasn't on board with that decision -- saying the pair needed to get past their issues and stop fighting over "childish stuff." Though Scheana had Ariana's back, the beach day went as planned ... and, naturally, went off the rails.

James Kennedy tried to keep it light by drawing a literal line in the sand between Ariana and Tom's side of the beach gathering. The group then started talking about a single's event the Toms were going to together, before Katie's hookup with Max Boyens came up and, eventually, Rachel's name was thrown into the mix by Brock.

"Can you have this conversation not in front of me because it's f--king disgusting," said Ariana, before making it clear she wasn't upset with anyone else but Tom. "The conversation subject matter is disgusting because of you, so maybe have it somewhere else."

James then wondered who would mediate for the two exes whenever Ann's not around, before asking whether she feels Mya is "safe." Her response: "I do, currently right now, yes."

After Schwartz said the exes were "both great dog and cat parents," Madix insisted she was the only parent in the pair -- saying she paid the adoption fees for both, so the animals were both hers. In a confessional, she added, "I paid for everything that has to do with her. [I'm] the only one that's taken her for a walk and the only one that’s ever given her a bath. Suck my d---."

"It was the one bill that Ariana paid," Sandoval said, before trying to use Madix's reasoning against her.

"According to your rules, Ariana, since you, like, applied for the adoption papers and paid for it and did all that stuff, since my friend found the house and my people did the loan ..." he began, before she cut him off, shouting, "Don't speak to me. Don't speak to me. Stop speaking to me. Stop speaking to me. Stop speaking to me, like, literally stop speaking to me."

Tom, again, walked off, as Ariana continued to rail against him and her costars for organizing events to which she and Sandoval were both invited.

"I want him to literally get eaten by sharks. I will not do this again, you guys keep doing this. Literally, he sits there and talk s--t. He's the one who f--king ruined my f--king entire life. Can you do me a favor, keep him away from me?" she exclaimed.

"He's never gonna f--king get it. He feels very comfortable talking s--t and none of you guys put him in check and it's very f--king disrespectful," Ariana continued, directing her comments to the men in the group. "You guys have to step in as men and be like, 'Bro, shut the f--k up. Because he is such a misogynist, he requires men, because that's who he respects, to put him in his place and say, 'Dude, you have to shut the f--k up and take it because you're the one in the wrong here.'"

She continued, saying she felt Sandoval would never be "f--king sorry" or "remorseful" and was upset the group "keep shoving him down my f--king throat." The episode ended with her addressing everyone, asking, "What do you think I'm going to do? Sit here and have the best f--king beach day ever? When I have to f--king sit here like this and hear his jabs at me? What do you expect?!"